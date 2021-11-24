E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Uzo Aduba's Reaction to Her Orange Is the New Black Castmates Surprising Her on Broadway

The show must go on! Orange Is the New Black co-stars Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Laura Prepon and more had a must-see reunion as they surprised Uzo Aduba on her Broadway opening night.

While she might have been known as "Crazy Eyes" on the show, Uzo Aduba had nothing but heart eyes after discovering that her fellow Orange Is the New Black castmates came to support her on the red carpet of her latest Broadway show.  

Laura PreponDascha PolancoAdrienne C. MooreDanielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne all caught up with the In Treatment star on the opening night of the new Broadway comedy Clyde's on Tuesday, Nov. 23.  

As seen in a video by Shoshana for bwaySHO.com, Aduba's eyes instantly lit up as soon as she spotted her friends. Then she can be seen getting immediately swept up in a whirlwind of hugs, cheers, laughter and applause from the entire group.

As they all posed for photos together, Aduba, who got married in September, smiled as she proudly remarked: "These are my ladies!"                            

After photos were taken, Brooks took a moment to congratulate Aduba once again on her performance, which launched the close-knit crew into another round of hugs and laughs.

"You were so good!" Brooks cheered. "I'm coming back!"

Lyonne later tweeted her congrats, saying Aduba was "so brilliant" in the "impeccable" show. "Watching you tonight was electric & such a joy to all be together again!" she said, about two years after OITNB ended after seven seasons.

Prepon similarly praised Aduba and the show's "incredible performances" in her own tweet, adding that she "loved being with all my girls."

Clearly, Aduba's Netflix co-stars loved seeing her in the Lynn Nottage comedy, in which she plays the eponymous Clyde, a toughened owner of a truck stop sandwich shop that hires the "formerly incarcerated," per its Broadway.com synopsis.

"Tonight is opening night for Clyde's!!" Aduba tweeted ahead of the show. "I am deeply grateful for this amazing cast, crew, and all of you in the audience supporting the theater. Come see Clyde's and celebrate the magic of broadway with us."

