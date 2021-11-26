19 Black Friday Deals on Useful Tech Items You Don't Want to Miss

This content was created by StackCommerce for E!. E! has affiliate relationships, so we will get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Not all sales are created equal. When it comes to big sales like Black Friday, you may be blinded by massive discounts and purchase things more than you intended to, only to realize that you don't actually like some of the items that much. That only leaves you with so much clutter and a thinner wallet.
It's incredibly important to be smarter when shopping at sales. That way, you'll nab the best deals on items that you'll actually use. To help you on that front, here are 19 options on items that you'll want to grab ahead of Black Friday. The best part is they're all on sale for an extra 20% off with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch
This smartwatch from ChronoWatch is built to perform 12 separate functions. ChronoWatch says you can receive call and text notifications, check the weather, control music, and of course, track your sleep, fitness, and health vitals.
Get the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for $47.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset
Too busy for a trip to the salon? Posh Skin Co. is offering a laser hair removal handset that it suggests works to destroy your hair cells. With repeated treatments, Posh Skin says hairs will grow back less frequently and much finer.
Get the IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset for $47.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker
Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this speaker packs what TREBLAB calls 12 watts of rich surround sound, Bluetooth 4.2 technology, and long battery life, allowing you to enjoy your playlists wherever you go.
Get the TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker for $31.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K)
This portable 1080p monitor provides laptop users extra screen space to work with, and Desklab says it can even be used as a fully functional touch panel. With USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports, you can connect to your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your favorite gaming system.
Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) for $231.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
HomeSpot Dual Stream Bluetooth Audio Transmitter
Struggling with noisy roommates? GT Tronics says its HomeSpot audio transmitter is designed to deliver sound from your TV to your headphones. Equipped with Bluetooth technology, HomeSpot claims to turn your audio device into a streaming machine so you can listen to whatever you want, whenever you want.
Get the HomeSpot Dual Stream Bluetooth Audio Transmitter for $23.96 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
11-in-1 Smartphone Photography Accessory Bundle
Expand your smartphone camera's functionality with this accessory bundle that includes a tripod, zoom lens, lens kit, and more. With these tools in tow, you should be able to up your selfie game.
Get the 11-in-1 Smartphone Photography Accessory Bundle for $19.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger
Triple Grade's charger has multiple chargers that help are designed to fuel up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. Certified by CE/ROSH, it also claims to have over-current, over-heat, and short-circuit protection, keeping your devices safe.
Get the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger for $19.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Nix Mini Color Sensor V2
If you want to work on design and home improvement projects, Nix Sensor claims its Mini V2 can help you identify colors with a simple scan. This way, you can incorporate accurate colors into every creative endeavor you're involved in.
Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $67.16 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Robo 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal
Into vlogging? According to Electronic Avenue, this smart gimbal features AI technology that recognizes your face and follows you wherever you go. Electronic Avenue says that it will can taking photos and videos automatically once it detects your face,
Get the Robo 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal for $29.59 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10
This home streaming kit from Aduro includes a ring light and tripod. It also comes with a built-in phone grip that Aduro says will hold your phone securely in place.
Get the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10" Ring Light & Tripod for $39.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Pictar Smart Selfie Stick
This tool by Pictar World is equipped with a 6-button control panel built into the handle. With it, Pictar World claims it can execute a variety of functions, including zooming, adjusting the brightness, switching between the front and rear camera, and changing the shooting angle.
Get the Pictar Smart Selfie Stick for $46.39 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain
Go Gadgets' charger keychain is designed to power up your Apple Watch on the go. With its 950mAh lithium-ion battery and strong magnetic absorption, the company claims it can charge all iWatch series sans the wires.
Get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $15.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
XC Security Camera
A 2019 Red Dot Awardee, this indoor security camera from BOSMA is designed to capture high-resolution and quality images thanks to its 1080p HD camera. With a wide-angle lens, BOSMA suggests that it can help capture the view from what's happening inside your home.
Get the XC Security Camera for $35.19 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Spring Multi Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set
Do your work in style with this keyboard and mouse set from Electronic Avenue. The company says it works with laptops and desktops and has easy-to-access function keys.
Get the Spring Multi Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set for $55.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
Target clutter on your workspace with this 4-in-1 charging station by Electronic Avenue. According to the company, this station connects chargings tile to make it one piece, but you can also separate the phone charger from the watch and Airpods charger. This way, you can use the tiles simultaneously and independently, depending on what you need.
Get the Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $31.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
TREK™ iPhone 11 Pro Max Compatible Crossbody Case
TREK designed this as a crossbody, phone case, and wallet all in one. So, you should be able to protect your phone while storing your ID and credit cards in the RFID protective slots.
Get the TREK™ iPhone 11 Pro Max Compatible Crossbody Case for $15.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
FIT TIMEZ Multifunction Fitness Watch
According to Tech Zebra, this device lets you monitor your daily activities by tracking your temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood oxygen level and more. Tech Zebra says its watch can synchronize with your smartphone to receive call and text notifications, as well as alarm reminders.
Get the FIT TIMEZ Multifunction Fitness Watch for $22.39 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand
Designed for charging on the go, this charging hub by WonderCube features a 3-in-1 foldable design with 3 wireless spots, allowing you to fuel up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. You can also transform it into a floating stand for FaceTime or video playback while charging.
Get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand for $35.99 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K
This remote from Function101 is designed to help you navigate your Apple TV easier. Function101 says it synchronizes the remote control with your TV via infrared technology and lets you control the power, volume, and mute functions.
Get the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K with Floating Stand for $23.96 with StackSocial code BFSAVE20.
Prices subject to change.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out these deals on gifts for your husband!