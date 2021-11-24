Jeremy Renner Shares How the Black Widow Lives On in Hawkeye

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow might have died in Avengers: Endgame, but she lives on in the new Disney+ series Hawkeye.
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld spoke to E! News about what fans can expect from the show, with the Clint Barton actor teasing that it will shine a light on Hawkeye's "mourning process" following the events of the Blip.
"I think there's a lot of information and I think a lot of people want to know how Clint feels about that," Renner said of the Black Widow's death. "It's an important exploration."
The 50-year-old actor added that Clint finds a new partner in Hailee's character, Kate Bishop, explaining that her presence "makes it a little cathartic for me."
It's the first time fans will spend an extended period of time with Clint after sharing the spotlight with the rest of the Avengers cast for the past 10 years. And though Renner said he's "very excited" by the fact that he has his own show, he thinks Clint would react by announcing, "I'll be right back."
As for Hailee, the Dickinson actress is excited to start this "new chapter" in her career despite the intensity of the role, saying, "There was a lot of physical training in preparation for this and just reminding myself to breathe and take it all one step at a time and sort of take it as it came."
She added that Marvel fans will have an exciting introduction to her mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), who plays a mysterious figure in the TV show.
All Hailee would say about the dynamic is, "it's a really beautiful relationship, it's a very complicated relationship."
"Kate's at a time in her life where she's really coming into her own and she's realizing what parts of her mother she is like, and wants to be like and doesn't want to be like," she continued. "I think that's something that mothers and daughters go through at one point or another. But she ultimately wants to protect her, much like Clint wants to with his family."
The first two episodes of Hawkeye are streaming now on Disney+.