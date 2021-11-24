Jeremy Renner Shares How the Black Widow Lives On in Hawkeye

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Talks Excitement & Pressure of Playing "Hawkeye"

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow might have died in Avengers: Endgame, but she lives on in the new Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld spoke to E! News about what fans can expect from the show, with the Clint Barton actor teasing that it will shine a light on Hawkeye's "mourning process" following the events of the Blip.

"I think there's a lot of information and I think a lot of people want to know how Clint feels about that," Renner said of the Black Widow's death. "It's an important exploration."

The 50-year-old actor added that Clint finds a new partner in Hailee's character, Kate Bishop, explaining that her presence "makes it a little cathartic for me."

It's the first time fans will spend an extended period of time with Clint after sharing the spotlight with the rest of the Avengers cast for the past 10 years. And though Renner said he's "very excited" by the fact that he has his own show, he thinks Clint would react by announcing, "I'll be right back."