Relive Carrie Bradshaw's Fashion Evolution on Sex and the City

Ahead of And Just Like That's Dec. 9 premiere on HBO Max, let's take a closer look at the style of everyone's favorite fashionista Carrie Bradshaw.

Carrie Bradshaw may easily be one of the most fabulously dressed characters in television history.

Over the course of Sex and the City's original six-season run, Carrie, played by the incredible Sarah Jessica Parker, wore everything from chic Manolo Blahnik heels to off-the-runway couture dresses. Carrie's fierce fashion didn't stop, as the blond writer rocked several jaw-dropping looks in the show's follow-ups films, Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2. (Shout-out to her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in the first film).

And it seems that this fashion legacy will Carriesorry, we just had to—into the SATC revival series, And Just Like That..., which premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max. For instance, SJP was spotted filming a scene while wearing a stunning baby blue bodycon dress by Norma Kamali. This look was very reminiscent of some of the daring dresses Carrie wore in the original series.

Need a style refresher before And Just Like That's premiere? Take a closer look at Carrie's fashion evolution by scrolling through the gallery below!

HBO
In the Beginning…

In season one, Carrie Bradshaw's fashion potential and playfulness is just beginning to percolate as the depths of her enviable walk-in closet are revealed. The character who singlehandedly launches multiple fashion crazes starts to display her signature style with this blue Fendi coat, which she wears throughout the season, and her penchant for high-heeled strappy sandals.

HBO/Getty Images)
Body-Con

For her adventures after dark, Carrie often flaunts her fabulous figure with body-hugging mini-dresses and sky-high stilettos. In this dress, she turns the head of a handsome French architect.

HBO
Fashion Hurts

By the time season two rolls around, Carrie has shown she loves to dress for the occasion—or no occasion at all. For the opening of a hot new S&M-themed club with the girls, Carrie goes to the dark side with this black leather halter-top, full pleated skirt and a top hat (not pictured).

HBO/ Getty Images
Flower Power

Ms. Bradshaw is responsible for starting many a fashion craze, from nameplate and horseshoe necklaces to Blahniks and Fendi baguettes and season three is no exception. For her date with hunky furniture designer Aidan Shaw, Carrie accessorizes a Marni jacket, white tank and pink Chloe pants with a Christian Dior bag and a signature silk flower that instantly inspires fashionistas across the country to run to their local notions stores to pick their own fashionable blooms.

 

HBO
Good Girls Don't

In the first half of season four, Carrie struggles with getting back into Aidan's good graces by attempting to be the perfect girlfriend and then fiancée. When she surprises Aidan at the bar, Carrie wears this sexy-cute combo—a Prada top and skirt and Manolo Blahnik nude pumps with a Gucci fanny pack (trend revival alert!)—only to find him flirting with the sexy-cute female bartender.

HBO
After the Fall

By the end of season four, Carrie finds herself single again and more alone than ever after breaking off her engagement to Aidan and unimaginably, Big leaves New York for Napa. A little wiser and a bit wearier as summer turns to autumn, her wardrobe becomes slightly more serious to match her mood and her new cropped haircut. With a new job at Vogue, Carrie does work-wear her way: in a Vivienne Westwood suit.

HBO
On Her Own

Even though her love life is in the doldrums, Carrie's professional life is taking off in season five with the publication of her first book and a challenging writing gig at Vogue. Carrie may be taking a hiatus from second-skin slip-dresses, but she hasn't given up her love for high style. For her book party, she wears this feathered Anna Molinari dress, proving that even though she's dateless to her own event, she's still New York's Most Fashionable It Girl.

HBO
Bon Jour, Paris!

As the series winds down in season six, Carrie takes a leap—both sartorially as well as romantically—and moves to Paris with "the Russian." Being in the City of Light gives our heroine the perfect excuse to go haute couture—from Versace and Chanel to Balenciaga, Christian Lacroix, and her beloved Louboutins, mais oui! For her arrival, she chooses this Sonia Rykiel sweater and skirt ensemble. But when the romance goes up in flames, Carrie returns to NYC with Big, wearing her signature "Carrie" necklace and the short fur coat she dons in season one. All is now how it was meant to be.

 

Dan Herrick/ZUMA Press
Large and in Charge

In the Sex and the City movie, Carrie struts down the sidewalk in a show-stopping dress with an oversized flower embellishment, a nod to her signature style of seasons past. Bold and beautiful, Ms. Bradshaw commands our attention once again. 

New Line Cinema/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Bridal Beauty

In the first Sex and the City movie, Carrie looks magnificent in a couture bridal gown by Vivienne Westwood. The elaborate design speaks volumes of the star's penchant for high fashion and whimsical styles. 

New Line Cinema/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Chic Tourist

In Sex and the City 2, Carrie makes a style statement in the Middle East wearing a designer tee, playful lavender full skirt and taupe patterned shrug. A beaded handbag adds an exotic flair, while the entire ensembles exudes a confident attitude that only Carrie can pull off. 

New Line Cinema/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
White-Hot

Carrie exudes effortless cool in a white V-neck dress by Halston Heritage in Sex and the City 2. A multicolor necklace, aviator shades and metallic clutch add exciting interest to her warm-weather look. 

