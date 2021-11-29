An Emotional Colton Underwood Relives His Coming Out Journey in New Netflix Teaser

The truth will set you free.
Netflix has just released a trailer for Coming Out Colton, the highly-anticipated docu-series about former Bachelor star Colton Underwood. For those who need a refresher, the retired professional football player found fame by becoming the star of America' top dating competition. What Colton didn't admit to himself or Bachelor Nation at the time? He was gay.
But, as the first look of Coming Out Colton reveals, the former reality TV star is ready to live his truth, which includes atoning for the hurt and he caused ex Cassie Randolph, who filed a restraining order against him at one point. "I put a poor girl through hell," he reflects.
"The reason I am coming out is because I am ashamed," he notes, "And I'm sort of mortified as to what got me to this position in the first place."
As the teaser continues, Colton confesses that he never thought he was going to come out, adding, "I thought I was going to die with this secret."
Instead, Colton chose to open up about his sexuality. While his new life as an openly gay man is full of joyous moments for him, there has also been some bumps in the road.
He expresses that this is just the beginning of a long journey, which includes telling several key people the truth about his identity. From his father to his religious leaders and even football coaches, he is set out to tell them that his new faith in himself will help him embrace his place in the LGBTQ community.
He shares, "Just confronting this is the best I have ever felt."
Check out the new teaser above and be sure to watch Coming Out Colton when it premieres Friday, Dec. 3 on Netflix.