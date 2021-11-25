Ulta's Black Friday Sale: Snag $10 Deals on Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Benefit Cosmetics & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty lovers, get excited! Ulta's Black Friday Sale is happening now. This year, there are some crazy deals that you don't want to miss out on.
Whether you're looking to refresh your makeup stash for the holidays or searching for the perfect gift to give your friends, Ulta has it all. Right now, you can score full sized mascaras for just $10 from must-have brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Tarte, It Cosmetics, Clinique and more. Not only that, select lipsticks, lip glosses, lip oils and lip balms from Kylie Cosmetics, BareMinerals, Nars and more are only $10 as well.
As if that weren't exciting enough, Urban Decay's highly-rated Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette is also on sale for just $27! Clearly, there's no better time to shop.
We rounded up a few items we think are worth getting during Ulta's Black Friday Sale. Check those out below.
Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the brand, now's the perfect time to get your hands on Urban Decay's Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette. It features 12 super pretty rose-toned neutral eyeshadows in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes.
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara
If you're getting the palette above, why not add some mascara to complete your eye look? Urban Decay's Perversion Volumizing Mascara will give you thicker and fuller-looking lashes without any clumping. It's one of our personal go-to's, so we highly recommend!
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics' Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara is another one we highly recommend. It lasts a good while and really makes the lashes look longer and fuller without any flakiness. Right now, it's just $10.
BareMinerals BAREPRO Longwear Lipstick
This lipstick from BareMinerals is highly pigmented, lightweight and has a soft-matte finish. It comes in 18 shades and it lasts all day. This is another $10 you don't want to miss out on.
Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss
These lip glosses from Kylie Cosmetics will give your lips a nice glossy shine without any stickiness. There are 18 colors to choose from, and we may snag a few for ourselves!
IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo
Looking for your new go-to dry shampoo? Look no further than IGK's First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo. It's made of charcoal powder to help remove dirt and buildup, as well as white tea powder to soothe the scalp. We love IGK's range of haircare products for how well they all work. This one is no exception.
Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12 Hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tarte's tinted BB cream is an all-in-one product that acts as a moisturizer, primer, foundation and SPF. It has medium buildable coverage and a natural matte finish. It's especially great if you have sensitive skin. Right now, you can score this for under $20.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit
This highlighter palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills will make your skin glow all year round. It features four gorgeous shades in metallic finishes. Right now, it's 50% off!
MAC The Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick x 12 Vault
Treat your friends (or yourself!) to this lipstick vault from MAC. It features 12 miniature sizes of their bestselling lipstick shades including Ruby Woo, Danger and Mocha. The packaging also makes it really fun.
Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade Waterproof Matte Brow Gel
This brow pomade from Anastasia Beverly Hills is a must-have in your makeup bag. It's highly pigmented, lasts a long time, and it'll give you nice fuller-looking brows. It's one we use, and at just $15, we highly recommend.
