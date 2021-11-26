15 QVC Black Friday Deals to Buy Now During Free Shipping Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know who needs to hear this, but you don't need to visit a store to shop the best Black Friday deals in town!

After celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, QVC is kicking off one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year with a massive sale. And yes, everything you see on-air and online ships for free!

Whether you're looking for great skincare from Beekman 1802 and Peter Thomas Roth, or thoughtful presents like Cheryl's cookies and Dooney & Bourke handbags, QVC has all of your favorite brands.

And regardless of if you are shopping through their app, website or phone lines, QVC makes it easy to avoid jam-packed parking lots and long lines. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping and check out some great gift ideas below.