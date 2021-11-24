Great News, Cheetah Sisters: Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is Joining Raven's Home for Season 5

Watch : Raven-Symone "Feels Good" to Be Back on Disney Channel

Grab your velour jumpsuits, the Cheetah Girls are back! Well, sort of.

On Nov. 24, TVLine announced that Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is set to recur in season five of Raven's Home on Disney Channel. The actress, who once played Raven-Symoné's bully on the original series, That's So Raven, will return to Bayside High, but this time as the principal—the same high school that Raven's son Booker will enroll in as they head back to San Fransisco to care for Raven's father.

The pair haven't acted together since The Cheetah Girls, and Adrienne is excited to join forces again. "I've always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true," Adrienne told TVLine. "I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!"