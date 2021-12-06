E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

6 Things Devon Windsor Can't Live Without

Supermodel and new mom Devon Windsor shared the clothes, pajamas and skincare products she loves to use all year long.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 06, 2021 6:00 PMTags
Devon Windsor Instagram

We interviewed Devon Windsor because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just call Devon Windsor a super mama! 

As the supermodel prepares to celebrate her very first holiday season with baby Enzo, the fashion designer is already thinking ahead to a new year with her latest activewear collection.

"There's nothing more motivating than a new year around the corner to set all my fitness goals for 2022!" Devon exclusively shared with E! News. "Cute workout gear is just an added bonus to get me inspired to keep moving. Not to mention our new sweatsuits are so cozy and perfect for nights by the fireplace and a movie!"

But with gift giving season upon us, Devon wanted to share some items she can't live without. From cozy pajamas to warm slippers, it's going to be hard to resist shopping for her favorites below.

Devon Windsor Fashion

"Our Laney long sleeve and Lena biker shorts are so comfy and easy to throw on," Devon shared. 

$89/Shorts
Revolve
$98/Long Sleeve Top
Revolve

Lano The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

"I can't live without Lano lip balm," Devon revealed. "It's best for dry lips." 

$17
Ulta

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer

"As new mom, God knows I need this with the lack of sleep!" Devon shared. 

$32
Nordstrom

Vitscan 64 Oz. Water Bottle with Straw

"I love my Vitscan half gallon water bottle," Devon shared. "Since I'm nursing, getting in enough water is so important!

$18
Amazon

Stars Above Pajama Set

I need comfy pjs; either Eberjey or Stars Above from Target," Devon confessed. "I wear these as loungewear or to bed of course. They're so soft and stretchy!" 

$30
Target

UGG Scuffette II Suede Slippers

"I love my UGG slippers," Devon shared. "I have so many pairs and colors. I wear them all day. I hate cold feet!" 

$90
Neiman Marcus

