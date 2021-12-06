6 Things Devon Windsor Can't Live Without

We interviewed Devon Windsor because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just call Devon Windsor a super mama!

As the supermodel prepares to celebrate her very first holiday season with baby Enzo, the fashion designer is already thinking ahead to a new year with her latest activewear collection.

"There's nothing more motivating than a new year around the corner to set all my fitness goals for 2022!" Devon exclusively shared with E! News. "Cute workout gear is just an added bonus to get me inspired to keep moving. Not to mention our new sweatsuits are so cozy and perfect for nights by the fireplace and a movie!"

But with gift giving season upon us, Devon wanted to share some items she can't live without. From cozy pajamas to warm slippers, it's going to be hard to resist shopping for her favorites below.