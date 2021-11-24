3 Men Found Guilty of Felony Murder in Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery: Stars React to Verdict

Three men have been found guilty of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, a nearly all-white jury convicted Travis McMichael of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
His father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were acquitted of the top charge of malice murder. All now face up to life in prison.
On Feb. 23, 2020, the McMichaels and Bryan, who are white, followed Arbery, who was Black, in pickup trucks after they spotted him jogging in their Georgia neighborhood.
Travis McMichael shot Arbery, 25, with a shotgun at close range. Bryan filmed the fatal encounter on his cell phone. The case didn't make national headlines until video footage of the incident was leaked.
After the verdict was announced, Arbery's mother told reporters that her son "will now rest in peace."
"It's been a long fight. It's been a hard fight," Wanda Cooper-Jones shared via NBC News. "I never saw this day back in 2020. I never thought this day would come. But God is good."
Viola Davis: "As it should be. To Wanda....Ahmaud Arbery's mother..... your son mattered. His life mattered. I pray this brings you a tiny shred of peace. To the jurors.....huge gratitude for doing right. The pendulum of justice swung in the right direction!!!!!!!!"
Jemele Hill: "Pray this McMichaels verdict gives Ahmaud Arbery's family some peace."
Martin Luther King III: "While justice has been served in this case, there will still be an empty seat around the table this holiday season for #AhmaudArbery's family because his life was taken."
Anna Paquin: "I'm sure I'm not the only one who was bracing for those murders to walk. This doesn't bring him back but it is a very welcome bit of good news. Sending all my love and healing energy to his family."
Susan Kelechi Watson: "GUILTY. May brother Ahmaud rest in peace. #AhmaudArbery Ahmaud Arbery killing: all three white men found guilty of murdering Black man as he jogged – live."
Emmanuel Acho: "As you digest the guilty verdict of Ahmaud Arbery's murderers remember, this is not justice, but accountability. Justice implies true restoration, which is impossible in this case, but this is accountability which is the first step towards justice."
Dr. Wendy Osefo: "GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY"
Stacey Abrams: "A jury believed the evidence of their eyes and saw the meanness in the killers' hearts. May this verdict bring a small measure of peace to #AhmaudArbery's family and loved ones."
Roxane Gay: "Thank goodness for cell phones and correct verdicts. I thought they would let those men go free. I am working toward embracing abolition because I know prison isn't working but these three men can sit in prison and think about what they did. For a long time. For about as long as Ahmaud Arbery will rest in, I hope, peace."