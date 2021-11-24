3 Men Found Guilty of Felony Murder in Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery: Stars React to Verdict

Three men have been found guilty of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, a nearly all-white jury convicted Travis McMichael of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

His father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were acquitted of the top charge of malice murder. All now face up to life in prison.

On Feb. 23, 2020, the McMichaels and Bryan, who are white, followed Arbery, who was Black, in pickup trucks after they spotted him jogging in their Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael shot Arbery, 25, with a shotgun at close range. Bryan filmed the fatal encounter on his cell phone. The case didn't make national headlines until video footage of the incident was leaked.

After the verdict was announced, Arbery's mother told reporters that her son "will now rest in peace."

"It's been a long fight. It's been a hard fight," Wanda Cooper-Jones shared via NBC News. "I never saw this day back in 2020. I never thought this day would come. But God is good."