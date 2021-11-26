Peter Thomas Roth Black Friday Sale: Score 30% Off Sitewide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Skincare lovers rejoice!

Today only, you can score 30% off Peter Thomas Roth's site during their Black Friday Sale and stock up on all of your fave skincare products! Exclusions apply. Whether you need a new hydrating moisturizer for the winter months or are dealing with breakouts or simply want to try out the brand's most iconic products loved by TikTok and skincare gurus everywhere, now is your chance!

To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up our top 10 favorite Peter Thomas Roth products below!