E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance Heats Up With Stylish LA Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson couldn't contain their laughter during a recent dinner date in Los Angeles. See the adorable photos here!

By Cydney Contreras Nov 25, 2021 12:30 AMTags
Kim KardashianPDAKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Did Kim Kardashian Give Pete Davidson a HICKEY?!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles during their recent dinner date.

On Sunday, the reality star and comedian enjoyed a private dinner at the trendy restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Photographers spotted the pair as they got into a car, where they proceeded to giggle as they drove off.

For the occasion, Kim looked trendy as ever in a leather skirt, matching pants and a long-sleeve shirt, while Pete wore a more relaxed look comprised of a T-shirt, baseball cap and jeans. And though it's hard to tell for sure, the King of Staten Island star seemed to be sporting a hickey on his neck. 

Neither Kim nor Pete has commented on their romance, but a source previously told E! News, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes."

Though Kim is keeping her cards close to the vest, the insider added that the mother of four is enjoying her time with Pete. "She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him," the source shared. "Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her."

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

And after getting a tour of his hometown on Staten Island earlier this month, Kim seems keen on returning the favor and showing Pete her favorite spots in L.A.

To see Kim and Pete giggling after their date, check out the pictures below!

MEGA / BACKGRID
Buckle Up

Kim and Pete left the upscale Giorgi Baldi restaurant in a Lamborghini SUV.

MEGA / BACKGRID
Giggles

A source previously told E! News, "He makes her laugh the entire time they are together."

MEGA / BACKGRID
Playing It Cool

Pete dressed casually in a T-shirt and baseball cap for their night out.

MEGA / BACKGRID
Date Night

This is one of Kim's first forays into the dating world following her split from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

MEGA Agency / BACKGRID
Keeping Her Close

Kim and Pete officially started dating after the reality star took him to her mom, Kris Jenner's, home in Palm Springs, Calif., an event that a source previously described as a "huge deal."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's Marriage "Over" as She Plans Divorce

2

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

3

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

4

How Chrishell Stause Reacted to Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage News

5
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

Latest News

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance Heats Up on L.A. Date Night

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Heat Up Cabo With Steamy Makeout

Orange Is the New Black Cast Reunites in Adorable Moment

Twitter Reacts to One of the Worst Scores in Jeopardy! History

Exclusive

Jeremy Renner Shares How the Black Widow Lives On in Hawkeye

shopDisney’s Huge Black Friday Sale Is On! Take 20% Off Sitewide Today

Aaron Rodgers Backtracks on “COVID Toe” Claim By Displaying Feet