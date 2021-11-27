Let’s Debate: Who Was the Better SATC Boyfriend for Carrie, Aidan or Big?

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

And Just Like That... we're once again divided into Team Big vs. Team Aidan.

It's been 17 years since we learned the first name of Mr. Big (Chris Noth)—it's John, by the way, and we learned via flip phone—and 13 years since Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) officially became Mrs. Big. Do the math and you'll realize that she was already married when she kissed her ex Aidan (John Corbett)—who was also married—in 2010, when they happened to bump into each other in Abu Dhabi. After countless heartbreaks and reunions, Carrie still seems to be holding a torch for both of these men...who are both good—and bad—for her, in different ways.

Aidan wanted Carrie to change too much, where Big wasn't willing to change for her at all. And Big even got cold feet on their wedding day and left Carrie to be consoled by her true soulmates Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

Now, with revival series And Just Like That... premiering Dec. 9 on HBO Max, fans have already speculated that Big might have gone bye for good as Aidan officially gets back in the picture.