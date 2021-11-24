Kenya Moore Stirs the Pot in This Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip Sneak Peek

Watch : Kenya Moore Talks TENSE "Ultimate Girls Trip" With Ramona Singer

Drama alert.

If the ladies of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip thought Cynthia Bailey's "Bailey-Cue" was shady, there's no way they're prepared for what Kenya Moore has in store on tomorrow's all-new episode.

As she explains in this exclusive sneak peek clip, it's her turn to host an activity for the group, and she's decided they're going to play a little game.

"We have all said some shady things about each other on our own shows," Kenya says, explaining what they're playing. "And I had my little assistant do some research and got these cards of things that we have said on our respective shows that could be considered as quite shady."

Ramona Singer instantly reacts, telling Kyle Richards, "Oh s--t. I'm in trouble."

The Real Housewives of New York star isn't the only only one who knows just how badly this is going to end.

"Oh Kenya," Melissa Gorga tells the RHUGT cameras in a confessional. "You know this is gonna do nothing but make us all bark at each other."