Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Heat Up Cabo With Steamy Makeout Session

It certainly looks like things are back on with Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell!
Four months after an insider told E! News that the Ted Lasso co-stars are "no longer romantic," the two have rekindled their relationship. Case in point: Their steamy makeout session during a recent getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
On Monday, Nov. 22, the pair were spotted packing on some PDA while taking a seaside stroll on the beach. At one point, Jason, 46, wrapped his arm around Keeley, 35, before leaning in for a kiss.
In true Ted Lasso fashion, Jason showed some love to Kansas City by rocking a Three KC T-shirt and colorful board shorts for the occasion. Meanwhile, Keeley was seen soaking up the sun in a neon pink bikini.
Jason first met Keeley on the set of his 2014 movie Horrible Bosses 2, in which she had a minor role. The duo had been "longtime friends," a source previously told E! News, before things turned romantic.
News of their relationship came in February, three months after it was confirmed that Jason had ended his engagement to Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5.
However, Jason and Keeley's fling appeared to have fizzled out by July. As insider told E! News at the time, "It was definitely never a serious thing."
That same month, GQ published an interview with Jason in which he addressed his split with Olivia. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he told the magazine, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."
The Saturday Night Live alum added that he's been looking inwards and focusing on bettering himself. "That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he explained. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."
For her part, Olivia has moved on from their split as well. The 37-year-old actress is currently dating Harry Styles after working with the singer on her feature film, Don't Worry Darling.