Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Heat Up Cabo With Steamy Makeout Session

It certainly looks like things are back on with Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell!

Four months after an insider told E! News that the Ted Lasso co-stars are "no longer romantic," the two have rekindled their relationship. Case in point: Their steamy makeout session during a recent getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Monday, Nov. 22, the pair were spotted packing on some PDA while taking a seaside stroll on the beach. At one point, Jason, 46, wrapped his arm around Keeley, 35, before leaning in for a kiss.

In true Ted Lasso fashion, Jason showed some love to Kansas City by rocking a Three KC T-shirt and colorful board shorts for the occasion. Meanwhile, Keeley was seen soaking up the sun in a neon pink bikini.