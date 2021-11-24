5 Things Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Can’t Live Without

We interviewed Emma Hernan because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's a new realtor in town! If you've been waiting to see what entrepreneur Emma Hernan will bring to the Oppenheim Group, fortunately the wait is over. You can catch Emma's long-awaited debut on Selling Sunset right now on Netflix. If you want to know a little bit more about Emma before you watch the new season, we've got you covered.
Being an entrepreneur, running her own food business, selling real estate and now Selling Sunset? That can be a lot to handle, but Emma still finds time to relax and unwind. "I love filling my tub, putting a face mask on and listening to podcasts about other female entrepreneurs," Emma told E!.
She also said she feels happiest when she's with her family. "They are the most important for me. I love going back to Boston to see them or having them visit me in Los Angeles," she shared.
Season four of Selling Sunset premieres today on Netflix, so be sure to check that out. With that, here are five things Emma can't live without.
Emma-Leigh & Co. 12 3 oz. Cauliflower Crab Cakes
"I am a huge food lover and I grew up in the food industry, so in 2018 I started my own food company, Emma Leigh & Co. I produce vegan and vegetarian frozen healthy food, including my famous empanadas that I absolutely cannot live without! My food products can be purchased on QVC, in different grocery stores and are coming to Costco soon!"
Blk. Original Alkaline Water
"I have a busy life and I drink a lot of water throughout the day. My fave water is Blk. Water. I also carry Blk. Drops in my purse so I can add it to my to coffee and smoothies to make sure I get all the minerals I need."
Earth Animal Small No-Hide Dog Chews
Emma shared that she also can't live without her rescue dog and love of her life, Benny. "Only the best is good enough for him so he eats Earth Animal Small No-Hide Dog Chews from Amazon," Emma said.
Fie Isolde The Evoke Stud Earrings
"I love styling my outfits with beautiful jewelry. I love the fine jewelry that Fie Isolde makes! All her jewelry is one-of-a-kind, made with solid gold and precious gemstones, as well as handmade in Los Angeles."
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
"On a daily basis I do not wear a lot of make-up, but when I'm shooting Selling Sunset I do wear make-up so I try to take really good care of my skin. My favorite face cream is from Charlotte Tilbury and it's called Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid."
Looking for more things to shop? Check out these celeb-recommended accessories from Amazon.