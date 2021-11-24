How Chrishell Stause Reacted to Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage to Sofia Pernas

Watch : Did Chrishell Stause Just Confirm "Selling Sunset" Season 4?

Chrishell Stause is putting the past behind her.

In the latest season of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix Wednesday, Nov. 24, the celebrity real estate agent shared her feelings about the news that her ex-husband Justin Hartley had married his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. During a lunch outing with girlfriends Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell keeps it real when asked if she'd heard the This Is Us star's news.

"I feel like the world heard that," she told the women.

In a separate confessional, the 40-year-old elaborated on her feelings. "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out. I wish them the best. You know, I think that actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."