E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Chrishell Stause Reacted to Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage to Sofia Pernas

Thanks to the latest season of Selling Sunset, we finally know how Chrishell Stause felt when she found out that her ex-husband Justin Hartley had married Sofia Pernas.

By Tionah Lee Nov 24, 2021 8:07 PMTags
CelebritiesJustin HartleySelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Watch: Did Chrishell Stause Just Confirm "Selling Sunset" Season 4?

Chrishell Stause is putting the past behind her.

In the latest season of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix Wednesday, Nov. 24, the celebrity real estate agent shared her feelings about the news that her ex-husband Justin Hartley had married his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. During a lunch outing with girlfriends Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell keeps it real when asked if she'd heard the This Is Us star's news.

"I feel like the world heard that," she told the women.

In a separate confessional, the 40-year-old elaborated on her feelings. "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out. I wish them the best. You know, I think that actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."

photos
Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Buys $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Home: Go Inside

Chrishell and Justin, 44, tied the knot in 2017, and the real estate mogul said she was "blindsided" when the actor filed for divorce in 2019. Fans got a deeper look at the aftermath of the split during season three of the Netflix series. In July, Chrishell spoke exclusively to E! News about the next phase of her life.

Trending Stories

1

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

2

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

3

How Chrishell Stause Reacted to Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage News

"I feel like it was a crazy year," she shared. "Last year with the lockdown and everything, I really spent that time to heal, and that's when I started writing the book. I really do feel like I'm living my best life and that's the book I wrote that's coming out. It's Under Construction because living my best life took a little work and it's true. But now, I really feel like I can celebrate this journey that I've had." Her book is slated for release in early 2022.

She continued, "It has been such a journey to finally get to this place where I feel like I found my voice and I just felt so happy and grateful for everything," she shared. "I'm not gonna take any of this for granted."

Chrishell also has another reason to look forward to the future. In July she confirmed her relationship with boss, Jason Oppenheim. However, fans may be disappointed to know that their relationship won't play out on-screen during this season.

Season four of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix. 

Trending Stories

1

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

2

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

3

How Chrishell Stause Reacted to Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage News

4

Lacey Chabert Mourns Death of "Beautiful" Sister Wendy

5

Jessie J Suffers Miscarriage After Deciding to “Have a Baby on My Own”

Latest News

Exclusive

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's Marriage "Over" as She Plans Divorce

Exclusive

Kenya Moore Stirs the Pot in Ultimate Girls Trip Sneak Peek

Exclusive

Kathy Hilton Teases Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Future

5 Things Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Can’t Live Without

How Chrishell Stause Reacted to Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage News

Jessie J Suffers Miscarriage After Deciding to “Have a Baby on My Own”

Exclusive

Kevin Hart Jokes Nick Cannon Has "Got One Coming" in Prank War