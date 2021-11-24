Jessie J Suffers Miscarriage After Deciding to “Have a Baby on My Own”

Watch : Jessie J Details Medical Condition That's Holding Back Her Singing

Jessie J is in mourning after experiencing a miscarriage.

Just hours before she was set to take the stage for a special Los Angeles concert on Nov. 24, the singer went on Instagram to share a personal announcement.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" she wrote. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…"

She shared that, "after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat...I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know."

According to the Grammy nominee, sharing the news on social media "feels safer" than trying to explain it onstage during a performance.