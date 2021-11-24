shopDisney's Huge Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Save 20% Off Must-Have Toys, Clothes, Decor & More

E! was paid by Disney to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When you're obsessed with all things Disney like we are, the only Black Friday sale that actually matters is shopDisney's Black Friday Sale. This year, the savings are just as magical as Sleeping Beauty's Castle during Christmas.

From now until Nov. 26, you can take 20% off sitewide during shopDisney's Black Friday Sale. Not only that, you also get free shipping when you spend over $75. All you have to do is use the code MAGIC at checkout.

It's the perfect time to shop for gifts for the fellow Disney fans in your life. It's also the best time to snag all the holiday ornaments you'll want to put on your tree this year. We're getting a few from the new 2021 Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection ourselves.

While you're shopping for Black Friday deals, we also highly recommend snagging the brand new Disney Parks x Loungefly Mickey and Friends Holiday Mini Backpack before it sells out.

Whether you're shopping for gifts or for yourself, there are so many amazing deals right now. So be sure to head on over to shopDisney today. You don't want to miss out! We've rounded up a few items we have our eye on. Check those out below.