shopDisney's Huge Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Save 20% Off Must-Have Toys, Clothes, Decor & More

Now’s your chance to score magical deals on all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 24, 2021 11:00 PMTags
ShopDisney BF Sale 2021

E! was paid by Disney to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. 

When you're obsessed with all things Disney like we are, the only Black Friday sale that actually matters is shopDisney's Black Friday Sale. This year, the savings are just as magical as Sleeping Beauty's Castle during Christmas.

From now until Nov. 26, you can take 20% off sitewide during shopDisney's Black Friday Sale. Not only that, you also get free shipping when you spend over $75. All you have to do is use the code MAGIC at checkout. 

It's the perfect time to shop for gifts for the fellow Disney fans in your life. It's also the best time to snag all the holiday ornaments you'll want to put on your tree this year. We're getting all the Disney Parks Starbucks Cup Ornaments ourselves. Plus, a few more from the new 2021 Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection

While you're shopping for Black Friday deals, we also highly recommend snagging the brand new Disney Parks x Loungefly Mickey and Friends Holiday Mini Backpack before it sells out. 

Whether you're shopping for gifts or for yourself, there are so many amazing deals right now. So be sure to head on over to shopDisney today. You don't want to miss out!

We've rounded up a few items we have our eye on. Check those out below.

20 Festive Fun Must-Haves for Disney Fans This Holiday Season

Spider-Man Talking Action Figure

This fully articulated action figure of your favorite web slinger says over 15 phrases and even shoots "webs." With Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out in theaters in just a few weeks, we know this one's going to be a winner with the kids.

$44
$22
shopDisney

Chip 'n Dale Holiday Mug Set

We are obsessed with these adorable festive mugs featuring Chip 'n Dale. They're perfect for enjoying a cup of hot cocoa on a cold winter day.

$35
$28
shopDisney

Disney Christmas Cuties Mystery Pin Set Blind Pack – Limited Release

We can't get enough of these cute holiday pins featuring your favorite Disney characters enjoying the holiday season. These are blind boxes, so you don't know which two pins you're going to get. But since they're all so adorable, does it really matter?

$20
$16
shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Puffy Jacket for Adults Reversible

Puffer jackets are so trendy this season, and this one is perfect for Disney fans. It's a reversible jacket that features an allover Minnie Mouse pattern on one side and an embroidered Minnie appliqué on the other. There's even a Mickey Mouse version as well and it's just as cute!

$45
$29
shopDisney

Star Wars: Troopers Deluxe Figure Play Set

We've got a good feeling about this one. This amazing Star Wars play set features 10 troopers, seven of which, are brand new sculpts. It's a must-have for Star Wars fans, and it's such a great price too. We can finally have that army of troopers we've always dreamed of!

$27
$18
shopDisney

Star Wars Boba Fett Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

We are super into the vintage-look and bright colors of this Boba Fett pullover. Since The Book of Boba Fett is releasing on Disney+ later on this year, now's a great time to snag some merch!

$53
$34
shopDisney

Pirates of the Caribbean Redd Funko Pop! Pin – Limited Release

Yo ho, yo ho, this limited release Pirates of the Caribbean pin features Redd in Funko Pop! form. It's a must-have for pin collectors and Funko fans. There's even a Jolly Roger pin that you definitely need to get as well. Right now, you can score both at a really great low price.

$16
$8
shopDisney

Eeyore Lounge Pants

Comfy, cute, and perfect for lounging around? Adding to bag now! These lounge pants feature soft knit and an adorable Eeyore pattern.

$25
$16
shopDisney

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Holiday Wreath

What's this? What's this? It's Jack Skellington! While he may be the Pumpkin King, you can't deny he looks just as good with a Santa hat on. This holiday wreath is super fun and a great one to have for fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

$45
$24
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Baking Set

The Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Baking Set would make a great gift for friends and family. It comes with a mixing bowl, two cookie cutters, a whisk and a baking spatula. We love the adorable festive screen art featuring Mickey and the gang. 

$40
$36
shopDisney

Disney Dogs Holiday Jogger Pants for Women

We're obsessed with these adorable festive joggers featuring a few of Disney's iconic dogs including Dug from Up, Slinky Dog from Toy Story, and of course, Pluto. In case you were wondering, yes, there's even one for Disney Cats!

$45
$32
shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Salt and Pepper Set

This super cute salt and pepper set is a must-have for your table this holiday season. It features Mickey in front of his Holiday Shop and Minnie in front of her Ice Skating Stand. So fun!

$30
$24
shopDisney

Got a Star Wars fan to shop for this holiday season? Check out 30 Star Wars Gifts Fans of Every Age Want in 2021.

