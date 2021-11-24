Kevin Hart Jokes Nick Cannon Has "Got One Coming" in Prank War

Nick Cannon better not pout and better not cry because Kevin Hart is coming to town—and continuing their prank war!
From Cannon plastering his face on Hart's jet, to Hart blasting out Cannon's cell phone number, these pals are just getting started heading into the holiday season.
"He's got a good one coming," Hart joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 24. "The plane has pissed me off. He's got one coming, he's got one coming for sure."
Hart, the star of Netflix's limited drama series True Story, premiering today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, is more than just a prank war champion.
"I don't want people to think there's a crazy new direction like, 'Kevin's gone dark, he's not coming back,'" the host of E!'s Celebrity Game Face dished about his dramatic new role. "I think the pivot is more about saying, 'I got this too.' I've got this bag and inside this bag, it's a lot of stuff. I haven't pulled everything out of my bag and the reason why is because the opportunity just never presented itself."
Hart also executive produced True Story, co-starring Wesley Snipes as Hart's mobster brother on-screen. Hart plays a comedian returning to his hometown of Philadelphia, and Hart admitted that the role was inspired by his own experiences as a stand-up comic.
"To make me believable, we used a piece of me," Hart noted. "And then we were able to fabricate the rest and go into a character. But the piece of me that we used was just a springboard. The fabrication there was needed."
Snipes added, "I'm glad that he's producing, I'm glad they're creating more opportunities for people to tell the culture and work and tell the stories that are often not told."
Watch the full interview above to also hear Snipes' advice for the new Blade film, plus whether or not he'll make a cameo.
True Story is now streaming on Netflix.