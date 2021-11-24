E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour’s Holiday Gift Guide Picks Are Final Rose-Worthy

Bachelor in Paradise alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's shopping suggestions are humorous, practical, and fun.

E-Comm: Hannah Godwin Dylan Barbour Holiday Gift GuideCharley Gallay/Getty Images, E! Illustration

We interviewed Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour because we think you'll like their picks. Dylan and Hannah are paid spokespeople for RumHaven. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour fell in love while filming Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 in 2019. By now, they've celebrated plenty of holidays together and they have this gift-giving thing down. If you're not sure what to get for your friends and family, the Bachelor Nation fan favorites have plenty of budget-friendly gift suggestions for everyone on your list.

They recommend RumHaven Coconut Rum as a great gift and as an essential for hosting holiday parties. They even shared their go-to cocktail recipe with E! News, which means hosting couldn't get any easier. The pair's other gift suggestions included some practical items, like the Theragun Elite and some cozy Vuori sweats. For anyone who wants to take a more humorous approach with their holiday present picks, Hannah and Dylan have socks decorated with each other's faces on them and suggest that you follow their lead. No matter what route you want to take with your gift giving, the BIP favorites have some solid suggestions and shopping tips.

Get Your Home Ready for the Holidays With JoJo Fletcher’s Amazon Picks

RumHaven Coconut Rum

E! What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
DB: One of our go-to gifts under $50 is a bottle of RumHaven. This has been a favorite among our friends and family, because it's made with real coconut water and brings the tropical beachy vibes, even during the colder months! It's so versatile and always a crowd pleaser.
HG: Our go-to spirit any time of year, RumHaven, is made with real coconut water and can always be found on our home bar cart!

$32
Total Wine

Theragun Elite

"We live and die by this thing! We've been getting our steps in a lot lately, so being able to recover while we cozy up to watch a movie has been amazing," Dylan told E! News.

$399
$299
Therabody
$399
$299
Amazon
$399
$299
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

2

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

3

How Chrishell Stause Reacted to Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage News

Vuori Sweatpants

Dylan said, "These are quite literally the comfiest thing you'll wear for the rest of your life. We love supporting local San Diego companies, and Vuori is one of our favs! These are the perfect gift for your s/o, so thank us later!"

$89
Vuori Clothing
$89
REI
$89
Huckberry

Fire TV Cube- Hands-Free Streaming Device with Alexa

Hannah joked, "Alexa, play 90 Day Fiancé!" is the most used phrase in the Barbour-Godwin household. The Fire Cube is great for playing your favorite show or holiday soundtrack!"

$120
$80
Amazon

Enindel Large Glass Mugs- Set of 4

E! You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
HG: I think we both agree about how obsessed we are with our clear coffee mugs at home, so I think we'd bring a whole set for just $25!

$25
Amazon

My Face Socks

E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
DB: A few months ago we each purchased a pair of socks with our faces on it and gave it to the other haha! So, why not do that for your family this year?

@
My Face Socks

Bluestone Lane Coffee Subscription

"I pride myself on bringing Hannah coffee in bed every morning, which means we run through a ton of beans. While we don't have a Bluestone in SD yet, ordering their subscription makes it seem like there's a pop-up in our backyard," Dylan said.

@
Bluestone Lane

E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
DB: Easy. Theragun (travel size), Echo Dot, and a Territory Foods subscription

Theragun Mini

The Theragun Mini is just what you need in your gym bag and for travel. It's ultra-quiet, which means you won't be at-all-disruptive while you treat your muscles. The portable device comes with a soft case and it has a 150-minute battery life. It has three different speeds and it's also available in red and white.

$200
$174
Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen)- Smart Speaker With Clock & Alexa

This device is great to control smart home devices (including light bulbs and locks), play music, set alarms, make calls, get sports scores, check the weather, play the news, answer questions, and play audiobooks. If you have multiple Echo devices in different rooms around the house, you can even announce that dinner is ready instead of yelling to get your family's attention. You can even set up the Amazon Guard feature to detect the sound of a smoke alarm or glass breaking when you are not home.

It's also available in black and a kid-friendly tiger design.

$60
Amazon

Territory Foods Subscription

Hannah shared, "We've been so busy lately, it's been hard to cook / eat healthy meals! Thankfully, we found Territory Foods, which has the BEST breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals. Plus, they're so quick and easy to prepare!"

@
Territory Foods
Instagram

E! Why should RumHaven be our go-to holiday drink?
HG: RumHaven has really become our go-to for all of the holiday festivities since it's so easy to mix with any fresh juice or sparkling water for a delicious cocktail, every time. One of our favorite RumHaven cocktails to make during the holiday season has been the RumHaven Coquito. The recipe is super simple - just combine equal parts RumHaven and Horchata over ice and garnish with cinnamon. Whenever we're in need of a new recipe, we check out RumHaven's IG for inpso.

E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
DB: Hannah got me a car detailing service which has been CLUTCH! I'm not sure if it's an age or maturity (or just me being less lazy) thing, but I love having a clean and freshly detailed car. Now only if I can get something like that for my garage...

E!: Who is harder to shop for, Hannah or Dylan?
HG: Definitely Dylan. Every year he says he doesn't need any presents nor does he want any. Easily the most difficult person to shop for!

If you're looking for more insights from Hannah G, check out her secrets to creating like-worthy Instagrams and TikToks.

