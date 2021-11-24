E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Hawkeye Introduces a Major Marvel Character

Hawkeye’s latest episode just revealed a new villain. Discover what fans are talking about; plus, details on a Disney spin-off.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 24, 2021 7:42 PMTags
TVHailee SteinfeldMarvelJeremy Renner
Watch: Vera Farmiga Talks Transition From Horror to "Hawkeye"

Did you feel that?

Hawkeye's Nov. 23 episode two introduced a new character who got fans' hearts pumping—and had viewers watching that final scene on repeat. In "Hide and Seek," Clint, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), helps Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) cut free from the Tracksuit mafia and a real-life murder mystery.

A certain someone has ordered the gang members to bring Hawkeye to her. They bring him to a warehouse and Kate attempts to rescue him. Things don't go as planned and they both end up trapped in the building. Loud, pounding music and a red light eerily creep out from a corner, where a woman is listening to music on a speaker. She feels the vibrations of the bass and only stares at the gang member when they tell her of their conquest. This is our introduction to the show's newest character, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), also known as the superhero Echo.

photos
Fashion Spotlight: Hailee Steinfeld

And she'll likely be much more than a bit player in the series. Marvel had already announced this month that a Disney+ series featuring the actress and the character was in the works, with Marion Dayre serving as head writer.

In 1999, David Mack and Joe Quesada created Echo, who is a Native American woman with advanced martial arts training who also happens to be one of a very few deaf comic book heroes. The character also has a superpower that allows her to mimic any physical movement she sees.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Newcomer Cox joins the powerhouse of Hawkeye, which includes Renner and Steinfeld as well as Vera FarmigaTony Dalton and Linda Cardellini. The new MCU series tells the story of arrow-slinging Avenger, Hawkeye, who just wants to get back to his family for Christmas—but a criminal conspiracy threatens to stop him. That's when Kate, a 22-year-old skilled archer who happens to be Hawkeye's biggest fan, comes along and puts a bump on the road home.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

2
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

3

The Juiciest Revelations in Hannah Brown's God Bless This Mess

Disney+

The next episode of Hawkeye airs Dec. 1 on Disney+.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

2

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

3

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

4
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Blake Moynes Breaks Silence on Katie Thurston & John Hersey's Romance

Latest News

Exclusive

Kevin Hart Jokes Nick Cannon Has "Got One Coming" in Prank War

Exclusive

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour’s Gift Picks Are Final Rose-Worthy

Hawkeye Introduces a Major Marvel Character

Exclusive

How Serious Are Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover? Hear Her Answer

Exclusive

What Nicki Minaj Really Thinks of Candiace Dillard's Singing Career

"Welcome to the Halls of Ivy" with Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Drop

Jennifer Garner's Cat "Pooped His Pants" and Her Reaction Is Purrfect