Just How Serious Are Winter House Couple Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover? Hear Her Answer

A Bravo match made in heaven.
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may not have warmed up to each other while starring on Winter House—the series that took a mix of Summer House and Southern Charm cast members, along with some of their pals, on a two-week vacation to Vermont—but their relationship is currently anything but cold.
The pair is dating despite maintaining a platonic relationship for the duration of Winter House, which has its season finale tonight.
"It is a lot of good-byes and how relationships end or keep going on," Paige said during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 24. "So, you'll see how we all kind of end our trip."
In real time, Paige and Craig are planning to spend Thanksgiving together. She revealed that they recently celebrated with Craig's family in Delaware, and he's now en route to "tropical Albany, New York" so they can spend the holiday with her's.
There's no telling if Paige's family is familiar with Craig's antics on Southern Charm, but they've definitely gotten to know him on Winter House.
"My family does watch the show," Paige explained on Daily Pop. "I told my dad, 'Hey, maybe don't watch the last 30 seconds of a few episodes,' but they absolutely love it."
Between Paige and Craig spending the holidays together and meeting each other's families, E! News host Morgan Stewart couldn't help but wonder: "Are we heading towards a potential engagement?!"
"I mean, we have only been dating for a couple of months," a laughing Paige responded. "But if I can trick him into a diamond ring, I'm going to do it!"
Hear more from Paige—including which Real Housewives she'd want to vacation with—in the above Daily Pop interview!
Winter House's season finale airs tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Catch up with past episodes of both Summer House and Southern Charm on Peacock.
