Here's What Nicki Minaj Really Thinks of Candiace Dillard's Singing Career on RHOP

Watch : "RHOP": Nicki Minaj Gets Real With Candiace Dillard About Music

It's time for a Barbie Tingz moment of truth!

A sneak peek at part four of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, airing Sunday, Nov. 28, shows rapper Nicki Minaj taking her rightful throne next to the Housewives—and the "Chun Li" singer ready to ask the tough questions about Candiace Dillard's own music career.

"Scale of one to 10, before that video came out, how successful do you think the song was going to be?" Nicki, acting as reunion host, asked the RHOP ladies of Candiace's single "Drive Back."

Mia Thornton snapped, "Negative two."

"From a place of hater-ation," Candiace quipped.

Mia responded, "From a place of honesty, sorry."

Karen Huger jumped in to assure Candiace that she "thought it was a nine," but Nicki laughed and called out Mia for thinking it was a "whack song" and not even listening to it.

Karen added, "Look, Candiace can sing. It's a nine for effort, it's a nine for talent."