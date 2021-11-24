BLACKPINK's Lisa Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of BLACKPINK is coming face to face with coronavirus.
Lisa, one of the four members of the award-winning South Korean girl group, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the New York Times reported, citing a statement her production company, YG Entertainment, sent to Korean news organizations. E! News has reached out to YG Entertainment for comment.
No further details regarding the 24-year-old performer's diagnosis were shared. Meanwhile, the other members of the group—Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé—were said to be awaiting test results, YG Entertainment said in its statement, per the New York Times. However, they were reportedly not listed as close contacts.
The women have not yet addressed Lisa's diagnosis on social media, but that hasn't stopped fans from showering the comment section of Lisa's Instagram account with love.
One fan wrote, "Lisa get well soon we love you you're strong as always."
Another echoed, "I love you so much, take care of yourself… you are gonna be okay."
Lisa is among many celebrities who have faced coronavirus diagnoses since the pandemic first emerged. Most recently, Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19. "I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me," Derek said in an Instagram video posted on Nov. 16. "Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID."
He elaborated, "I feel okay. I feel strong, but I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all."