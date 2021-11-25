Ranking the Friends Thanksgiving Episodes from Worst to Best

Watch : Why Were Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Missing From the "Friends" Reunion?

Hop in a BarcaLounger, grab a Nestlé Toulouse cookie and settle in, because we're taking a closer look at the Friends Thanksgiving episodes.

Even though Friends has been off the air for 17 years, the NBC comedy's holiday episodes are still our favorite way to commemorate Turkey Day. Every season, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Ross (David Schwimmer) celebrated with hilarious high jinks, quotable moments and notable guest stars. Sometimes they were even educational!

For instance, thanks to the ninth episode in season six, "The One Where Ross Got High," we all learned how not to make an English trifle. Sorry, Rachel, but we're sure it really did taste like feet.

And in the season five Thanksgiving episode, we learned how Chandler lost a toe. And that's only a small taste of what Friends offered up as Thanksgiving content over its 10-season run.