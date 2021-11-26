E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Grease: Live Alum Vanessa Hudgens Shares Her Advice for the Annie Live! Cast

Words of encouragement. 

Annie Live! is mere days away from making its debut on NBC, but before the all-star cast takes the stage on Dec. 2, Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens is sharing her advice for Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr.Tituss Burgess, Megan HiltyNicole Scherzinger and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith.

"I feel like the musical theater community is a community that comes prepared, so come prepared," Hudgens said during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 22. "And have fun!"

The actress played Betty Rizzo in Fox's live, televised remake of Grease in 2016. Her performance was lauded by critics and audiences alike, with many praising her resilience, as the broadcast came just one day after her father had died of cancer. Hudgens performed "in his honor" and a dedication was included in the show's end credits.  

Grease: Live went on to earn five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Special Class Program.

Meet NBC's Annie Live! Cast

The special rendition of the 1978 film came after NBC produced live television remakes of The Sound of Music Live! and Peter Pan Live!. Since then, NBC has also adapted The Wiz, Hairspray and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Now, it's Annie Live!'s time to shine. 

Henson stars opposite Smith as orphanage villain Miss Hannigan, while Connick is set to play Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks.

Then there's Scherzinger as Warbucks' secretary Grace Farrell, Burgess as Hannigan's brother, Rooster and Hilty as Lily.

Take a look at photos of the Annie Live! cast here, and don't miss the holiday musical special, airing Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Be sure to also check out Hudgens' latest film, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, now streaming on Netflix.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

