E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Travis Barker Says He’s “So Proud” of Daughter Alabama for Flying After He Overcame Fear

Travis Barker will undoubtedly always be proud of his kids, but the plane-crash survivor gave a special shout-out to daughter Alabama after the two flew together.

By Kisha Forde Nov 24, 2021 5:21 PMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

Travis Barker isn't the only one in the family conquering his fear of flying.
 
The Blink-182 drummer recently enjoyed some family fun in the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in celebration of the rocker's 46th birthday. Travis escaped the chilly temperatures with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian and his two kids, 15-year-old Alabama, and 18-year-old Landon, along with Kourtney's 6-year-old son Reign, and 9-year-old daughter Penelope.
 
Although the getaway itself was cause for celebration, Travis also beamed with pride that he and daughter Alabama were able to fly to their destination side by side. In a series of vacation photos shared to Instagram on Nov. 23,  the daddy-daughter love between the two was clearer than ever, with Travis telling Alabama that he loves her and is "so proud" of her for flying.
 
In 2008, the musician was in a plane crash in which he was one of only two survivors. He flew for the first time in 13 years alongside Kourtney in August.

photos
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Mexico Getaway

When Alabama was just 3 years old, she had predicted that something terrible would happen to Travis' flight right before the devastating tragedy, as the musician recalled in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say.

"[She] just kept saying, ‘The roof's gonna come off,'" Travis recalled in the book. "Dad, the roof's gonna come off."

Trending Stories

1

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

2

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

3
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

Fast-forward to now, and it safe to say that both Travis and his mini-me are taking it one trip at a time, starting with their latest family vacation. An eyewitness previously told E! News that the family had "a great time being together."
 
"The kids got along well," the eyewitness shared. "Alabama was playing with Reign and was really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool. The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family."

Trending Stories

1

Lacey Chabert Mourns Death of "Beautiful" Sister Wendy

2
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

3
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

4

The Juiciest Revelations in Hannah Brown's God Bless This Mess

5

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

Latest News

Exclusive

How Serious Are Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover? Hear Her Answer

Exclusive

What Nicki Minaj Really Thinks of Candiace Dillard's Singing Career

"Welcome to the Halls of Ivy" with Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Drop

Jennifer Garner's Cat "Pooped His Pants" and Her Reaction Is Purrfect

Olivia Jade and Sister Defend Mom Lori Loughlin After College Scandal

BLACKPINK's Lisa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Exclusive

Watch The Single Life's Jesse Meester Make a Steamy First Move