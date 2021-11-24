Travis Barker Says He’s “So Proud” of Daughter Alabama for Flying After He Overcame Fear

Travis Barker isn't the only one in the family conquering his fear of flying.
The Blink-182 drummer recently enjoyed some family fun in the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in celebration of the rocker's 46th birthday. Travis escaped the chilly temperatures with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian and his two kids, 15-year-old Alabama, and 18-year-old Landon, along with Kourtney's 6-year-old son Reign, and 9-year-old daughter Penelope.
Although the getaway itself was cause for celebration, Travis also beamed with pride that he and daughter Alabama were able to fly to their destination side by side. In a series of vacation photos shared to Instagram on Nov. 23, the daddy-daughter love between the two was clearer than ever, with Travis telling Alabama that he loves her and is "so proud" of her for flying.
In 2008, the musician was in a plane crash in which he was one of only two survivors. He flew for the first time in 13 years alongside Kourtney in August.
When Alabama was just 3 years old, she had predicted that something terrible would happen to Travis' flight right before the devastating tragedy, as the musician recalled in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say.
"[She] just kept saying, ‘The roof's gonna come off,'" Travis recalled in the book. "Dad, the roof's gonna come off."
Fast-forward to now, and it safe to say that both Travis and his mini-me are taking it one trip at a time, starting with their latest family vacation. An eyewitness previously told E! News that the family had "a great time being together."
"The kids got along well," the eyewitness shared. "Alabama was playing with Reign and was really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool. The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family."