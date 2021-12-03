10 Deals on Bedtime Essentials That Help You Get More Shuteye

This content was created by StackCommerce for E!. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sleep is the not-so-secret formula to feeling energized and more productive during the day, but how are you supposed to prioritize it when life deals you challenge after challenge. The thought alone is enough to keep you up at night. Having the right tools and a healthy nighttime ritual in place can help you get your mind and body in the perfect state to doze off, even before you get in bed. While you can probably get by with just a mattress, a pillow, and a blanket, you might want to enhance your sleeping paraphernalia for a more restful snooze to wake up feeling refreshed.
Luckily, you don't have to spend a ton of money on sleep products that will improve the quality of your sleep. From premium quality sheets to white noise machines, take your pick from these items on sale.
Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set (White/Queen)
Kathy Ireland touts this 6-piece sheet set, which is softer than 1000-thread-count Egyptian cotton and allows for optimum softness and comfort. Not only that, but the company says its sheets are constructed with a proprietary blend of ultra-fine microfiber and moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric that pulls moisture from your skin.
Doctor Pillow Carbon SnoreX™ Pillow
A crowdfunding hit, this pillow is the world's first 8-in-1 technology pillow. Dr. Pillow's specs feature carbon bamboo AirTech memory foam, graphene, and copper, which the company suggests will protect you against mold and allergens. It also features Dual Arm Rests for boosted comfort and an Ice CoolCover, so you always have the cool side of the support and comfort you need to sleep well all night long.
Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set
With this sheet set, not only can you sleep like a baby at night, but you'll also get to boost the appeal of your bedroom. Bed Bath Fashions says they make each piece out of eco-friendly bamboo fiber blend material that's hypoallergenic and wrinkle-free.
Bamboo Smart Pocket Sheets (White/King/6-Piece)
If you have limited bedroom space and have no room to place your items, Bed Bath Fashions has crafted sheets that have side pockets to store your bedside needs. Whether it's your eyeglasses, phone, tablet, or water bottle, these sheets will help you keep them organized. Bed Bath Fashions makes them out of soft, breathable bamboo and high-quality microfiber.
Smart RGB Ambient Light
Lighting can be the key to a more restful shuteye, and One Light touts that this ambient light can achieve just the right mood you're looking for. The lamp lets you select from warm, light hues for a work environment or dark, romantic hues for some me-time. It's compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Smart app, so you can control it with your voice.
VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece
If you find yourself sawing logs during the night, you might want to give this mouthpiece a try. VitalSleep implements its patented Accu-Adjust system, which they say allows for individualized jaw advancement of up to 8mm, ensuring a secure fit. According to VitalSleep, this will keep your airway open during sleep to reduce snoring and promote more restful sleep.
Cheer Collection Plush Bamboo Mattress Topper
Cheer Collection has delivered a luxurious bamboo rayon mattress topper that it claims can make you feel like you're floating in the clouds. Ultra-cool and cozy, the specs feature a hollow fiber for extra plushness, and Cheer Collection says the bamboo offers hypoallergenic properties that keep allergens at bay.
Pure Bamboo Soft White 4-Piece Sheet Set
If you're on the hunt for more luxurious sheets, this 4-piece Cal King set is made of 100% bamboo viscose that WoofLinen says will give you the soft, cool, and cloud-like quality that everyone deserves. The company also claims its materials are both sustainable and hypoallergenic. WoofLinen makes the all-season set from durable, breathable materials to keep you dry and cool during the warmer months and warm once the chill sets in.
Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow with Cover
Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this pillow for side sleepers is designed with a U-shape that Eli & Elm suggests will help alleviate neck pain and promote spinal alignment. With removable latex and polyester filling, Eli & Elm also gives you the option to adjust to your desired height and support.
GhostBed® Luxe 13
Designed by Nature's Sleep to help you get a comfier, deeper sleep, this mattress boasts a combination of ghost ice fabric and gel memory foam cooling layers. Nature's Sleep claims that its GhostBed is instantly cool to the touch, incredibly soft, and gives you the "ghosthug" feeling.
Prices subject to change.
Ready for more relaxing must-haves? Check out these stress relief products that aren't a gimmick.