Another One Bites the Dust: Find Out the Second Character to Get Killed on Riverdale This Season

What a spooky night!

Riverdale's gang is getting a lot smaller this season. On Nov. 23, episode "Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories" starts with a fight between the Serpents and the Ghoulies, which leads to Toni (Vanessa Morgan) killing Darla's son Danny by accident. The guilt is bad, but not as bad as the revenge that is coming her way. Riverdale the town has turned into Rivervale, or rather Murder Town, U.S.A.

Season six has another new character, La Llorona, a spirit who drowns children. When the vengeful ghost comes after Toni's baby Anthony, the mother is desperate to protect him. Things get really weird when Toni and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) holds a séance to speak to La Llorona, who reveals that she was a maternity nurse who got blamed for the town's high infant mortality rate and was drowned by the townsfolk. Darla summoned her to punish Toni for killing Danny.