Lacey Chabert Mourns Death of "Beautiful" Sister Wendy: "Our Hearts Are Shattered"

Lacey Chabert announced that her older sister Wendy has died. The Mean Girls actress shared the news on Instagram.

Lacey Chabert's family has suffered a sudden loss.

The Mean Girls actress shared the news that her older sister Wendy passed away in an Instagram post on Nov. 23. "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone," she wrote next to Wendy's senior class picture. "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever."

She continued, "The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much."

No details about Wendy's passing were shared. Fellow celebrities and Hallmark actors were quick to share their condolences.

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Lacy[sic], we are praying for you, your family and Wendy's family. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend." 

Danica McKeller added, "Oh my goodness, Lacey. I love you so much and am sending prayers and love to you. I don't know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all."

The official Instagram of the Hallmark channel—on which Lacey will star in Christmas at Castle Hart this season—sent their love in the comments. "We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending our love and strength to you and your family during this time."

In August, the actress celebrated National Sisters Day with a sweet post dedicated to Wendy and her other big sister, Crissy. "Couldn't let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters," she captioned the throwback picture. "They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day. Love you Wendy and Crissy."

