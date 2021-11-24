Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Dramatic Hair Transformation After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Agreement

Gigi Hadid has been spotted—but it doesn't look like she was trying to hide.

The supermodel was seen leaving a photo shoot with her younger sister, Bella Hadid, in New York City on Monday, Nov. 22, nearly a month after news of her split from Zayn Malik and his alleged dispute with her family emerged. The 26-year-old mom was sporting a bold, bright-red Versace jumpsuit, layered over a black turtleneck and paired with a black beanie. Her face was partly obscured by a face mask while her auburn tresses were swapped—if only temporarily—for long blond locks.

The runway pro has been keeping a low profile as of late, including on Instagram, where she's posted only twice in November to promote her work. She last spoke out publicly on Oct. 28, after the alleged dispute between Zayn and her mother, Yolanda Hadid. In a citation obtained by E! News, Zayn was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving Yolanda into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain." He pleaded no contest and "adamantly" denied "striking" Yolanda in a statement to TMZ.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," her rep said about the couple's daughter. "She asks for privacy during this time."