Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Dramatic Hair Transformation After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

Gigi Hadid has been spotted—but it doesn't look like she was trying to hide.
The supermodel was seen leaving a photo shoot with her younger sister, Bella Hadid, in New York City on Monday, Nov. 22, nearly a month after news of her split from Zayn Malik and his alleged dispute with her family emerged. The 26-year-old mom was sporting a bold, bright-red Versace jumpsuit, layered over a black turtleneck and paired with a black beanie. Her face was partly obscured by a face mask while her auburn tresses were swapped—if only temporarily—for long blond locks.
The runway pro has been keeping a low profile as of late, including on Instagram, where she's posted only twice in November to promote her work. She last spoke out publicly on Oct. 28, after the alleged dispute between Zayn and her mother, Yolanda Hadid. In a citation obtained by E! News, Zayn was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving Yolanda into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain." He pleaded no contest and "adamantly" denied "striking" Yolanda in a statement to TMZ.
"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," her rep said about the couple's daughter. "She asks for privacy during this time."
According to another citation obtained by E! News, Zayn was also charged with harassment for allegedly telling Gigi to "strap on some f--king balls and defend your partner against your f--king mother in my house." He ultimately pleaded no contest to four charges of "harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose."
In a statement shared to social media on Oct. 28, Zayn told the public, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
He continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
He and Gigi have since turned their attention to how they will co-parent their 14-month-old daughter moving forward. "Gigi and Zayn have both met with lawyers separately. They both want to make sure they can sort out the custody situation with Khai and both feel entitled to custody of her," a source close to Gigi previously explained to E! News. "They have been in communication and have been working on how they will continue to co-parent, but it's very tense right now. They do both want what's best for Khai and are trying to be civil."
"It's a tense situation," a source close to the Hadid family said. "Gigi and Zayn are broken up, but intend to co-parent Khai in a peaceful and healthy environment. They are working out custody details. They are in contact over Khai and making decisions for her."