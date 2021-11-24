Watch TikTok's Remi Bader Shoot Her Shot With Jonah Hill on Down in the DMs

What happens in the DMs does not stay in the DMs.
That's what E! News' brand new digital series on YouTube, Down in the DMs, is all about.
Let's be honest, we've all dreamt of the day that our favorite celebrity finally acknowledges our existence. The likelihood of this ever happening may be slim—especially if you're hoping to hear from, say, George Clooney—but social media certainly helps your chances.
At least, that's what Remi Bader is banking on.
The Tik Tok star, real estate content creator and curve model appeared on Down in the DMS, which is exactly what it sounds like: your favorite internet personalities opening up their DMs to reveal who they've been hitting up—whether to flirt or form a new friendship—and vice-versa.
As for Remi, she's definitely not afraid to make the first move. Just ask Jonah Hill!
"I cannot lie about this, I've probably DM'd Jonah Hill like 100 times," she revealed on Down in the DMs. "I've given up on it now—he actually has a new girlfriend that I saw, so I respect that and I'm happy for him—but I really just thought at a point that he would answer me."
Added the Impulse Try host, "I am disappointed that it never happened. But like, who knows? There's always the future. Maybe he'll be single again some day."
Just in case Jonah ever does take a look at Remi's messages, she's made sure to unsend a few to avoid looking "a little crazy."
Not to worry, though—there's still plenty to look back on. "I said on March 11, 'Hi! So I thought I would just shoot my shot here, but I always thought you were awesome, hilarious, and very good looking! I think we'd have a great time together, so if you're in New York sometime or in LA, we should definitely hang!'"
The carefully crafted DM obviously didn't warrant a response, but it did serve as a great template for future messaging purposes. As Remi revealed, she "100 percent copy and pasted" it when reaching out to 13 Reasons Why star Justin Prentice.
"I don't know why," she said with a smile, trying to recall what prompted the message in the first place. "I liked him on the show."
Remi's DM slides aren't all motivated by the potential for romance, though! As a "super big Kardashian fan," she regularly messages and tags Khloe Kardashian, her favorite member of the famous family, in her Instagram Stories and posts.
"Khloe Kardashian, I've been kind of obsessed with my whole life," Remi explained on Down in the DMs. "When I saw she was getting a lot of hate on the internet, I wrote her this really long heartfelt message about how I'm on her side and I feel bad and I get how it is with people always commenting on you as a person, even when they don't know you."
The DM was reminiscent of the many messages Remi receives from her own followers.
"The beautiful things that people say to me when I'm having a difficult day 100 percent help me and make me just overall feel better," she said after reading a particularly heartfelt DM from a fan who revealed she changed their life "forever."
"I can't really say that I do it in any specific sort of way, but I definitely am always reading," Remi added. "And I try to answer as much as possible."
Perhaps a certain actor will take note. To conclude Down in the DMs, Remi made a final plea: "Jonah Hill, I think it's definitely time for you to DM me back. I understand that you have a girlfriend, but just in like a respectful way just to say, like, 'Hi, how are you doing?' something like that. Just a quick DM. I would really, really appreciate it."
Catch more of Remi Bader on her new show Impulse Try beginning this Friday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles. You can also tune in at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Bravo's Facebook Page and Xfinity X1 & Flex. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app the next day!
