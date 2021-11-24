Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Out Toxic Masculinity: “Shut Up and Listen”

Watch : Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals What Turns Him Into a "Grinch"

Benedict Cumberbatch is the supportive king we all need!

While promoting his latest film, Power of the Dog, the 45-year-old actor spoke about the film's theme of toxic masculinity and how it translates in real life. "We need to fix the behavior of men," the actor told Sky TV.

"I think in a world that's questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy. It's more important because you get this sort of rebellion aspect [from men today], this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of ‘not all men are bad'" he added. "It's like no we just have to shut up and listen."

In the film, Benedict plays Phil Burbank, a rancher who is more of a bully than a lover. The film takes place in 1920s Montana and—according to the Marvel star—explores every aspect of a toxic male-dominated society and even offers a solution.

"I think we're living through an era now where survivors can speak and are having a platform to realize that there is not enough recognition of abuse," he continued.