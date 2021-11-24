Take a Look at the First Full Cast Photo From NBC's Annie Live!

Watch : "The Grinch Musical Special": E! News Rewind

The sun'll come out tomorrow, but today, E! News is bringing you an exclusive look at the first full cast photo from NBC's Annie Live!.

Front and center in the below snapshot is 12-year-old triple threat Celina Smith, who plays the titular role of Annie, starring opposite Taraji P. Henson as the mean old Miss Hannigan.

Joining Celina and Taraji are Harry Connick Jr. as Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' secretary Grace Farrell and Tituss Burgess as Hannigan's brother, Rooster.

The exciting reveal comes just a little over a week before the premiere of Annie Live! on Dec. 2.

Smith, who landed the part of Annie after a nationwide search for young talent, previously gave E! News the inside scoop on what to expect from the live holiday musical special.

"It's 2021, and everything that happened last year...it was crazy. So, I feel like all the emotions that were going on, I can kind of apply that, just because of the message of Annie," Smith said during Daily Pop on Oct. 6. "You know, it brings hope and just a sense of happiness."