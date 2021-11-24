Why Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert Told Caelynn Miller-Keyes She Should Propose to Him

Watch : Caelynn Miller-Keyes Felt a Target on Her Back at "Women Tell All"

If you're waiting for Caelynn Miller-Keyes to get engaged, don't look at Dean Unglert.

During a new episode of his and Jared Haibon's Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Unglert weighed in on whether an engagement to his girlfriend of two years is in his not-so-distant future. The conversation came up while the couple was talking to Derek Peth and his fiancé Saffron Vadher at former Bachelor Ben Higgins' wedding. As Dean recalled, Saffron asked if he and Caelynn are married since he was wearing a ring.

"I said, 'As far as the government's concerned, no, but as far as our hearts are concerned, yes,'" he explained. "Then Caelynn leans over and she goes, 'We'll be engaged by 2022, trust me' or 'in 2022' or something like that."

While the timing is a bit hazy, so is who's doing the proposing. "I don't know if she's speaking for me or if she's saying that she's going to propose to me," he said. "I've made it pretty clear to her. I was like, 'If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,' so I think she's got something in the works for that."