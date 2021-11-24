E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert Told Caelynn Miller-Keyes She Should Propose to Him

Is a proposal in Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' future? According to her, they're going to engaged within the next year. Find out how he feels about it all below.

If you're waiting for Caelynn Miller-Keyes to get engaged, don't look at Dean Unglert

During a new episode of his and Jared Haibon's Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Unglert weighed in on whether an engagement to his girlfriend of two years is in his not-so-distant future. The conversation came up while the couple was talking to Derek Peth and his fiancé Saffron Vadher at former Bachelor Ben Higgins' wedding. As Dean recalled, Saffron asked if he and Caelynn are married since he was wearing a ring. 

"I said, 'As far as the government's concerned, no, but as far as our hearts are concerned, yes,'" he explained. "Then Caelynn leans over and she goes, 'We'll be engaged by 2022, trust me' or 'in 2022' or something like that."

While the timing is a bit hazy, so is who's doing the proposing. "I don't know if she's speaking for me or if she's saying that she's going to propose to me," he said. "I've made it pretty clear to her. I was like, 'If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,' so I think she's got something in the works for that."

If a proposal from either side is looming, it makes sense considering what they've been up to as of late. "One of the negatives about going to all of these weddings," Dean quipped, "is it gets your girlfriend in a mood to get married."

Kidding aside, he admitted he has some "stuff in the works" and that they both might end up proposing. 

"Give us 12, 13 months," Dean said, "and we'll have something a little more formal on the books."

