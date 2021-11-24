John Travolta Shares Sweet Photo of “Beautiful Boy” Ben in Birthday Tribute

Picture perfect!
John Travolta celebrated his and Kelly Preston's son Benjamin's 11th birthday with a sweet new photo on Nov. 24. "Happy birthday my beautiful boy," John wrote. "Your dad adores you." In the picture, Ben sits in between John and his daughter Ella as they all smile for the camera. Ella took to the comments to celebrate her baby brother writing, "Happy Birthday Ben."
The Old Dogs actress also celebrated her baby brother in a separate post on her personal Instagram. "Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know," she wrote. "You continue to teach me so much and brighten our lives. I love you."
In the photo, Ben holds on to a dog—while on a flight—and smiles for the camera, showing off just how much he has grown. John, 67, and his late wife Kelly—who passed away in July 2020—welcomed Ben a year and a half after the death of their 16-year-old son Jett.
Over the years, John has kept his youngest son largely out of the spotlight.
However, the actor has given fans a glimpse inside his life with Ben with special posts on his social media account. In October, the Grease actor shared a sweet beach selfie featuring his smiling boy. "Happy Halloween everybody," the caption read. "What was your favorite candy bar growing up."
In another sweet moment, earlier this year, John shared a picture of Ben welcoming their newest member to the family, writing, "Ben's new cat Crystal."
Since losing his wife, John has been focused on raising Ben and Ella. In August, the veteran actor opened up about a tough conversation he had with this youngest child, following Kelly's death.
"He said to me once, he said, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" John told Kevin Hart during his appearance on Hart to Hart. "And I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And then I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."
He recalled telling his son, "Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay...Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57 and that was too young. But who's to say?'"
John added about the advice he gave Ben, "So let's look at life that, it's part of life, you see? You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."