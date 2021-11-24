All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 6 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This week's episode of The Bachelorette, centered around the pressure of getting to those highly-coveted hometown dates with Michelle Young. The guys got to meet Michelle's fifth grade students. We finally saw the next Bachelor Clayton Echard get some screen time. Brandon Jones met Michelle's parents... while he was making out with Michelle in their hot tub.
It's really getting down to crunch time as we see stronger connections form each week. And, unfortunately for Michelle, that means her decisions will keep getting more difficult.
In addition to some tough breakups, Michelle also served up some great fashions (as per usual). Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our televisions with some fashionable looks every episode. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Revolve, Neiman Marcus, A.L.C., Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop, Nordstrom Rack, Net-a-Porter, Amazon, Cettire, Mytheresa, and Intermix.
This episode was another week of dates in Michelle's home state of Minnesota. She started the episode out wearing a cream, sleeveless hoodie for a catchup session with some of her students.
L'Academie Mika Sleeveless Hoodie
If you love that sweater vibe, but enjoy the freedom and dexterity of a sleeveless top, this drawstring hoodie is just what you need.
Right before the final group date of the season, Michelle kept things casual in a cream, sleeveless crop top and some cut-off denim shorts.
A.L.C. Jace Crop Top
This crochet crop top has wide straps and a ruffled peplum waistline. This knit top would be adorable in cold weather with a cardigan and some ripped jeans.
Agolde Parker Denim Shorts
These denim shorts have a vintage vibe with a frayed, raw hem. They're high rise with five pockets and they're on sale at Neiman Marcus.
Before the group date started, Michelle made a slight tweak to her ensemble. She switched out the cropped tank top for another cream tank top with tulle sleeves. She wore that with those same denim shorts and some brown suede booties.
Alice + Olivia Ashlyn Cropped Top
This might not be the most apt top for a date at a farm, but our girl made it work. It has a smocked bodice, ruffled edges, and sheer puff sleeves. In colder weather, this would look amazing with a pair of high-waisted jeans.
Vince Camuto Welland Bootie
These Western-inspired, suede boots have a 3.5-inch heel. They're incredibly versatile to wear all year round. They're available in four different colors.
For the group date after party, Michelle was dressed to impress (as always). Unfortunately for her, she had to deal with drama from Martin... yet again. But, at least she looked fashionable in a black, one-shoulder dress.
The Attico One-shoulder Embellished Draped Satin Dress
This draped, black, satin dress has silver buckle details at the shoulder an at the waist. It's a unique, yet classy, take on the little black dress.
Hot tubs are a staple of The Bachelor franchise, so it wasn't shocking to see one during Michelle and Brandon's one-on-one date. However, they were both pretty surprised when Michelle's parents walked in on them in the middle of making out. But, then again, they were at her family's home, so it shouldn't have been that shocking. Thankfully for Brandon, the Youngs were super chill and welcoming of their surprise guest.
WeWoreWhat Women's Secret Garden Claudia Rose Buds Underwire Bikini Top & Riviera Bikini Bottom
This WeWoreWhat bikini top has underwear and an allover flower print. The coordinating bikini bottom is high-rise with a tie at the waist.
As a viewer, it's always great to see Tayshia onscreen. However, Michelle's guys know that a Tayshia and Kaitlyn appearance usually means that there's a curveball heading their way. This time, Taitlyn told the men that Michelle already had her mind made up about who she was handing roses to. As a result, she canceled the cocktail party. Obviously, the guys were in a panic, but some of the viewers might have been wondering about Tayshia's silk bodysuit situation.
Cami NYC Darby One-Shoulder Silk Bodysuit
We saw this silk bodysuit on the show in a tawny color, which is sold out at most places, but it's still available at Saks Fifth Avenue. This is one of those tops that's easy to dress up or down with the rest of your wardrobe. It's available in black at Saks Fifth Avenue too. If you love army green and navy, those options are at Net-a-Porter.
For the rose ceremony, Tayshia went for an ombre mini dress. Kaitlyn wore a long-sleeve leopard mini dress. Michelle looked elegant in a long, red gown with some matching red lipstick.
Saint Laurent Leopard-Print Minidress
Go for the bold with this metallic, leopard print mini dress. It even has a silk lining to keep you cool and comfortable throughout a rose ceremony.... or just a normal night out.
