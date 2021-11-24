Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Actually Married? He Says...

Watch : Sandra Bullock Addresses Keanu Reeves DATING Rumors

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have a bond like no other.

Not only have the two starred in multiple movies together but, according to the pair, they may technically be married. Back in 2018, Ryder revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her onscreen nuptials with Keanu in 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula had been presided by a "real Romanian priest."

"We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life," she said in a joint interview with Keanu at the time. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

When Winona reminded Keanu that they had filmed the wedding scene in the Francis Ford Coppola film on Valentine's Day, the 37-year-old actor joked, "Oh my gosh, we're married."

Well, Keanu was once again asked to clarify his status with Winona in a video with Esquire released on Monday, Nov. 22. While explaining some facts about his life and career, the Matrix Resurrections star was presented with the question: "Are you and Winona Ryder technically married?"