25 Brands With Celeb Followings That Are Having Major Black Friday Sales

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who else already has their credit card number memorized and it's not even Black Friday?! Hopefully we aren't the only ones doing some major damage saving.

Luckily, we don't have to wait until this weekend to save big on buzzworthy beauty, fashion, wellness and home products. As the lovers of pop culture that we are here at E!, it's only fitting that we round up the best deals from the brands celebrities can't get enough of.

Below, all the ways you can save on Rihanna's skin and makeup lines, Oprah's favorite SuperLattes, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, Shay Mitchell's BÉIS and 21 more brands that will have you looking and feeling like an It Girl (or guy)!