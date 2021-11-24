E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Blake Moynes' Mom Throws Subtle Shade at Katie Thurston as She Moves on With John Hersey

It seems not everyone is thrilled for The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston's new romance with John Hersey. Read on to see how Blake Moynes' mom reacted to the news.

"Mama Moynes" has entered the chat.

Amid news that The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston is dating John Hersey, a contestant from her season, following her split with fiancé Blake Moynes, the mother of her ex threw some subtle shade online. As fans reacted to the latest development in Katie's love life, Emily Moynes liked several social media comments that disapproved of the 30-year-old star's new relationship.

It all started when a Bachelor Nation fan account on Instagram reposted a video featuring John that Katie had shared on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Set to Taylor Swift's "Begin Again," the video included clips of the couple spending time together, as well as footage from their first meeting on the ABC dating show.

When some fans showed their support for Blake in the comments section, Emily was there with a reaction. 

"Nah this is terrible on Katie's part. I feel truly sorry for Blake," one comment that Emily double-tapped read. "In any relationship, you put a sense of ‘trust' in one another, especially long-distance relationships. There's no denying the dishonesty and deception for months upon months."

Emily's account also liked another message that read: "Sheeesh. Honestly, poor Blake… they were ‘friends' the whole time and I'm sure he trusted her. Then BAM!"

A source previously told E! News that Katie and John, who was ousted from the 17th season of The Bachelorette during its second week, "were mutually in the friend zone for months" before taking things to the next level.

"A lot has changed in the last four weeks," the insider shared. "And it's been wild but exciting for those closest to them to witness."

On Tuesday, Katie also confirmed her romance with John by sharing a polaroid snapshot of the 27-year-old bartender posing with her beloved cat, Tommy. The black-and-white picture was struck on a fridge with a clapper board magnet.

"Producing my own happiness," Katie tweeted alongside the photo and an emoji of a white heart.

News of Katie's relationship with John come almost a month after she and Blake, 31, announced their split in a joint statement.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement, which was shared to their respective Instagram accounts, read. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

