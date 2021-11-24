Blake Moynes' Mom Throws Subtle Shade at Katie Thurston as She Moves on With John Hersey

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Break Up

"Mama Moynes" has entered the chat.

Amid news that The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston is dating John Hersey, a contestant from her season, following her split with fiancé Blake Moynes, the mother of her ex threw some subtle shade online. As fans reacted to the latest development in Katie's love life, Emily Moynes liked several social media comments that disapproved of the 30-year-old star's new relationship.

It all started when a Bachelor Nation fan account on Instagram reposted a video featuring John that Katie had shared on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Set to Taylor Swift's "Begin Again," the video included clips of the couple spending time together, as well as footage from their first meeting on the ABC dating show.

When some fans showed their support for Blake in the comments section, Emily was there with a reaction.

"Nah this is terrible on Katie's part. I feel truly sorry for Blake," one comment that Emily double-tapped read. "In any relationship, you put a sense of ‘trust' in one another, especially long-distance relationships. There's no denying the dishonesty and deception for months upon months."