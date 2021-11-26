We're Thankful for These Sex and the City Best Friend Moments

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

If there's anything Carrie Bradshaw and the girls have taught us, it's that trends may come and go, but true friendship never goes out of style.

Whether Carrie and Big are breaking up for the 100th time, or Samantha is explicitly sharing her latest sexcapade, the Sex and the City ladies stick together through thick and thin. (Although we can't say the same for the actresses who play them, but we digress...)

The Emmy Award–winning HBO drama, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth and Willie Garson, won the hearts of women everywhere when it aired for six seasons between 1998 and 2004. And the show's legacy hasn't stopped there, as SATC boasts two successful feature films. Next up for the franchise? The highly anticipated revival, And Just Like That, which premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

Since we're currently enjoying holiday-themed cosmos and pumpkin pie at home, we thought it'd be best to relive the SATC friendship moments we're grateful for. (And, for the record, it was a harder decision than Carrie trying to choose between buying shoes and paying rent.)