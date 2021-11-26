E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Listen Closely to Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce and More Singers' Favorite Holiday Songs

Before CMA Country Christmas kicks off the holiday season, your favorite musicians shared the songs they love listening to all winter long.

Watch: Lady A Chooses Kelly Clarkson to Go Caroling

The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

When you turn up the car radio or walk into your favorite store, chances are Christmas music will be playing hour by hour. But with so many talented artists releasing holiday songs, you may be curious to find out what you should listen to once Thanksgiving passes by. 

Ahead of CMA Country Christmas, singers like Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood shared their favorite festive tracks to inspire your own holiday playlist. And for others like Brett Eldredge, they revealed who they would love to go caroling with in the streets of Nashville and beyond. 

"If I could go Christmas caroling with any artist, I'd probably go with Snoop Dogg," he exclusively told E! News. "I'm obsessed with Snoop Dogg...I've always loved his music but I love just his persona, his story and who he is."

For Lady A's Hillary Scott, she would love to sing with one coach from The Voice in particular. "I would say Kelly Clarkson," she said. "I think she would be a really fun artist to carol with, probably for the adult beverages and the songs." 

photos
Celebrity Families Wearing Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dave Haywood added, "I think if I was doing Christmas caroling, we would do an A cappella with Pentatonix. Can you imagine that?"

 

Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

Luckily, music fans will be able to watch their favorite artists perform holiday classics on CMA Country Christmas, airing Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

For those hoping to get in the holiday spirit, keep scrolling to see what Hollywood loves to listen to when the temperatures begin to fall and Old Saint Nick prepares for his arrival. 

CMA Country Christmas
Carly Pearce

"'Mary Did You Know' will forever be one of my favorite Christmas songs," the CMA Country Christmas co-host told E! News. "The song is a great reminder to reflect on all of our blessings and enjoy the true meaning of Christmas." 

CMA Country Christmas
Carrie Underwood

"I think the Christmas country songs that should be on everyone's playlist come from My Gift," she joked before performing at CMA Country Christmas. "I love the classics especially. I think there's definitely some new songs that always make the cut but I'm a sucker for standard, classic Christmas songs: Bing Crosby, Elvis."

Spencer Combs
Russell Dickerson

"Honestly 'Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays' by N'SYNC is my absolute jam!" the "Home Sweet" singer shared. "My sister and I always did and still do turn up to this jam!"

Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media
Holly Robinson Peete

"I love Mariah Carey. She's the queen of Christmas music," the Hallmark Channel star shared. "I love Natalie Cole's album. Anything by Jackson 5 for Christmas, I'm down. And I grew up on Mahalia Jackson."

Robby Klein
Chris Tomlin

"I have always loved and been inspired by Christmas classics," the Christian singer told E! News. "Songs like 'O Come All Ye Faithful' and 'O Holy Night' that have been passed down for generations....When it came time to do my third Christmas album, I wanted to capture songs that remind us of the true meaning of Christmas. Emmanuel, God with us. If there was ever a time that we needed to be reminded that God is with us."

Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media
Jordin Sparks

"Mariah will always be my queen," the Hallmark Channel star said. "I adore Nat King Cole's voice so his Christmas album is everything. It's constantly on repeat and 'The Christmas Song' is actually my favorite Christmas song of all time." 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Bebe Rexha

"'The Christmas Song' is definitely my favorite Christmas song because it just makes me feel really warm and happy," Bebe told E! News while celebrating the holidays with Bloomingdales. "I definitely sang this song growing up all the time."

Shea Flynn
Walker County

"Our favorite holiday song is 'The Christmas Song' by Nat King Cole!" the "Liar" singers shared. "The lyrics are perfect for getting us into the holiday spirit! We love putting it one while we set up our Christmas decorations!"

Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media
Jonathan Bennett

"My favorite Christmas album during the holidays is none other than N'Sync's 'Merry Christmas Happy Holidays' because when that song comes on, you can't tell me nothing," the Hallmark Channel star told E! News. "I want to be Lance Bass in that moment."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Kenny G

"'White Christmas' is my favorite holiday song, because it's the first song I recorded for my holiday album, Miracles," the legendary saxophonist shared. "It was a test to see if I liked the way my saxophone sounded doing holiday songs, and as they say, the rest is history. This song brings me back to the making of this special album, and it reminds me of the joy I've had getting to perform beautiful holiday songs all around the world."

Jeff Ray
Jordan Fletcher

"'Grandma Got Ran Over By a Reindeer' for sure," the "Rather Be Broke" singer said. "My grandparents had this stuffed reindeer they got from the dollar store that would sing that song when you squeezed its ear. Super nostalgic for me."

Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media
James Denton

"Mine has got to be Martin Sexton, who is sort of a lesser known artist," the Hallmark Channel star shared. "Also Leslie Odom Jr. He put out a great Christmas album." 

Jen Rosenstein
Sheyda

"I am a super classic Christmas fan. I don't want to hear anything recorded after the '50s the entirety of December," the "Lungs" singer joked. "Every year, I love listening to the classics by Bing Crosby, Sinatra, Brenda Lee and Dean Martin. Some of my favorite Christmas songs are 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' by Sinatra, 'Carol of the Bells' and 'White Christmas' by Bing Crosby, 'The First Noel' by Andy Williams, 'Joy to the World' by Nat King Cole, 'Santa Baby' by Eartha Kitt and 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' by Brenda Lee."

Ginger Minj
Ginger Minj

"I love the magic of the holidays and all of the music, but my favorite version of 'Little Drummer Boy' is by Bebe Zahara Benet," the "Sisters" singer revealed. "Bebe is an iconic performer and adds the perfect amount of sparkle and spice to the classic song. I'm also a fan of "Sisters" of course! Getting to perform our new version with my very own drag sister, Gidget, every night on our tour is the best way to get in the holiday spirit."

Robby Klein
Cole Swindell

"One of my favorite Christmas songs would have to be 'Home For Christmas,'" the "Single Saturday Night" singer told E! News. "It's such a classic Christmas song and brings back happy memories from my childhood. While Christmas may look different this year, we can still sing about being home with our family and friends."

Daniel Shippey
Cody Belew

"My favorite Christmas song is 'Who Would Imagine A King' by Whitney Houston. By the time The Preacher's Wife came out, I was already a HUGE Whitney fan," the "Hang Your Hat on My Christmas Tree" singer told E! News. "I'll never forget the scene in the movie where she fills in for Mary in the children's nativity at church. She sits down and holds the little baby Jesus and sings this song. The lyrics are so so sweet, '...but of all of the wonderful gifts he could bring, who would imagine a king.' BRILLIANT! I sing it to myself year-round!"

Ford Fairchild
Runaway June

"We can all agree one of our favorite Christmas songs is 'O Holy Night,' the country music group told E! News in 2020. "There is something so special and sacred about the song. We all remember hearing it in church growing up, it has a nostalgic and homey feel that puts us right in the Christmas spirit." 

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor

"I start every Christmas by listening to 'A Jolly Christmas' from Frank Sinatra because it's the perfect way to slowly enter Christmas wonderland!" she told E! News. "I also love Michael Bublé's album Christmas and Mariah Carey's album Merry Christmas."

Todd Williamson/NBC
Pentatonix

"My family and I would listen to Billy Gilman's album Classic Christmas every year when I was growing up," Pentatonix member Mitch Grassi shared. "Hearing it makes me feel so nostalgic and comforted. It's like a little piece of home!"

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sofia Reyes

"My dad is a big fan of Michael Bublé so we always listen to Michael Bublé's Christmas songs," she said. 

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
Ally Brooke

"I love everything from Mariah Carey to Carrie Underwood, who just dropped her first Christmas album which I am completely in love with!" she shared in 2020. "I love Celine Dion, The Carpenters, Frank Sinatra, Gloria Estefan—these are all Christmas albums I grew up listening to. Every year I listen to them with my family and every year they take me down memory lane to all the beautiful holiday memories."

Robin Harper
Andy Grammer

"Music was always a big part of any celebration in my family," the singer shared. "I remember growing up, my mom and dad would always play Bing Crosby during the holiday season. So hearing him always makes me light up and remember those times."

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images
Brett Eldredge

The country singer proclaimed, "'White Christmas'—Bing Crosby, 'It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year'—Andy Williams, 'Zat You Santa Claus?''—Louis Armstrong, 'Mistletoe and Holly'—Frank Sinatra, 'Oh Tenanbaum'—Vince Guiraldi Trio."

Todd Williamson/NBC
Brandy

"Mariah Carey's Christmas album is my favorite of all time," she told E! News in 2020.

