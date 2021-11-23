Iman Shumpert Reflects on History-Making Dancing With the Stars Win

Iman Shumpert had a slam dunk on the dance floor.
The 31-year-old basketball star (who has played for the Knicks, Cavaliers, Kings, Rockets and Nets) became the first-ever NBA player to win the Mirrorball trophy on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars.
During the finale on Monday, Nov. 22, Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach danced their way to the top, then talked with E! News about the victory.
"It means a lot," he shared. "I think with the NBA, we're a family, a fraternity at the end of the day. And any time I got to put that hat on to represent them, I try and do it the right way. I hope they was watching, supporting." He added, "I hope we did it justice. I love my NBA family."
Of course, Shumpert, whose wife is Teyana Taylor, also wanted to make his parents proud.
He told E! News that his mom "watches this show so much, loves this show, always talks about the outfits, the production, what it means to her." The athlete explained that his mom and dad flew out to LA to watch him perform but "weren't able to come in, because my father tested positive for COVID."
The We Got Love Teyana & Iman star shared, "He's good, he's doing good... He got his shots and everything, so he's doing good, but they weren't able to be here."
"I needed that moment to confirm to myself that they was happy and they was proud," he said of the win. "I just can't wait so they can share this actual feeling and touch the trophy."
Finalist Amanda Kloots graciously shared her reaction to his win on Instagram on Tuesday. "Watching you two dance last night brought everyone to their feet! I cannot imagine a more deserving couple to hold that mirrorball trophy!" she wrote. "To all the [finalists], it was an awesome night sharing the dance floor with you!"
