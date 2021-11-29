E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Carly Pearce's Holiday Gift Guide Will Ensure You Have a Country Christmas

CMA Country Christmas co-host Carly Pearce revealed the holiday gifts she would love to give and receive.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 29, 2021 3:00 PMTags
ChristmasHolidaysShoppingCelebritiesShop With E!Gifts That SleighCelebrity Gift GuidesCelebrity ShoppingShop News
E-Comm: Carly Pearce Holiday Gift GuidE! Illustration; Shutterstock

We interviewed Carly Pearce because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hide the wine and bring out the eggnog: It's Christmas time!

Thanksgiving has come and gone meaning holiday shopping is officially on. And for country singer Carly Pearce, she's ready to kick off the celebrations by co-hosting CMA Country Christmas with Gabby Barrett

"The holidays are my favorite time of the year, and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone," the "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer told E! News. "I feel honored to be a part of this special tradition! I'm excited to ring in the holidays with some amazing performances from some of the artists that I look up to the most."

Before she sings her favorite holiday songs with country music's biggest names, Carly is sharing the gifts she would love to give and receive. Start shopping below. 

read
Maddie & Tae's Holiday Gift Picks Hit All the Right Notes for Beauty Lovers

Plush Faux Fur Slippers

"After a show or a long day, there's nothing better than some cozy slippers. These slippers are perfect for cozying around the fire around the holidays." 

$40
Anthropologie

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer

"The Hot Tools Volumizer does wonders for my hair! I can use it at home or on the road, and it can be styled into the prettiest waves with ease."

$75
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Miley Cyrus Calls For New Holiday On Anniversary of Bong Video

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

"I'm passionate about running and staying fit—both mentally and physically—and it's no secret that I love my Garmin watches. I highly recommend Garmin for any runners or anyone looking to get into running!"

$300
$200
Amazon

BestSelf 30-Day Gratitude Journal

"I love gifts that inspire positivity and give back. BestSelf's Gratitude Journal is a motivational gift for everyone to help you cultivate a positive mindset, promote positive thinking, and inspire you to be the best version of yourself. I also love that with each order, a meal is donated to a family in need through Feeding America."

$20
BestSelf

Vinebox Subscription

"Y'all already know that I'm a red wine lover! Wine subscriptions are such an easy and fun way to find my new favorites."

$95
Vinebox

Here and Now Tour Tickets

"Touring with Kenny Chesney has always been a dream of mine, and I can't wait to see y'all on tour in 2022." 

Prices Vary
Ticketmaster

Tipsy Elves Santa Claws Dog Sweater

"My dog June and I have gotten into the holiday spirit early this year. June loves to go on walks, and as the temperatures drop in Nashville, I think she'd love this 'Santa Claws' inspired sweater to keep her warm."

$19
Tipsy Elves
$18
Amazon

Still shopping? Get your home ready for the holidays with JoJo Fletcher's Amazon picks.  Plus, these host gifts will make you the best guest ever. 

Watch Carly co-host CMA Country Christmas on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Penelope, Kourtney and Travis Barker's TikTok Will Make Your Head Spin

4

Christine Quinn Slams "F--king Sick" Rumors She Faked Her Pregnancy

5

Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Pic of Their 17-Year-Old Twins

Latest News

Relive Carrie Bradshaw's Fashion Evolution on Sex and the City

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Fiancé Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama

See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Grown-Up Kids in Sweet Selfie

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

Charles' Rep Slams Claim He Asked About Harry & Meghan's Kids' Skin

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

Carly Pearce's Holiday Gift Guide Ensure You Have a Country Christmas